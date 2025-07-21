What are all the shows featured in Shark Week 2025? Details explored

Shark Week 2025 has officially kicked off on the Discovery Channel, marking the return of its annual television event. Now in its 37th year, the programming block begins Sunday, July 20, and continues through Saturday, July 26, offering a lineup of new shark-focused specials across seven nights. The show is hosted by Emmy-winning television personality Tom Bergeron.This year’s lineup features returning fan favorites like Air Jaws. The schedule includes a mix of science-based investigations, expert interviews, survival demonstrations, and cinematic footage. Programming airs nightly in three time slots from 8 pm to 10 pm ET, across the Discovery Channel, with streaming available on Discovery+ and HBO Max. Here is the full breakdown of what to expect during Shark Week 2025.Full Schedule of Shark Week 2025 ShowsBelow is the complete day-by-day schedule and all shows featured in Shark Week 2025. Shows featured on Shark Week 2025, Sunday, July 208 pm – Dancing With Sharks: The week begins with a visually captivating special featuring choreographed underwater dives with humans and sharks. Host Tom Bergeron and adventurer Kinga Philipps take part in a series of dives alongside tiger sharks and hammerheads, offering a closer look at interspecies interaction and underwater behavior.9 pm – Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus: A team of marine researchers investigates whether a well-known great white shark named Colossus, last seen a decade ago. With footage from South Africa and New Zealand, a team of marine researchers uses drone technology and underwater cameras to uncover new leads.10 pm – Great White Assassins: This episode examines a series of sudden shark attacks along remote coastlines. Scientists analyze satellite data, attack patterns, and behavioral clues to investigate whether these incidents point to a shift in great white hunting strategies.Shows scheduled for Shark Week 2025, Monday, July 218 pm – Great White Sex Battle: This program takes a detailed look at the reproductive behaviors of great white sharks, documenting rare footage of courtship and mating rituals captured in the wild.9 pm – Jaws vs Mega Croc: A digitally simulated showdown between the great white shark and the saltwater crocodile, in this segment, they compare strength, size, and survival tactics.10 pm – In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm: In this episode, researchers investigate how hurricanes and climate change are impacting shark migration patterns and feeding behaviors. Shows scheduled for Shark Week 2025, Tuesday, July 228 pm – Great White North Invasion: This episode tracks the increase in sightings along Canadian and northern US coasts, with scientists weighing in on what these changes could mean for marine ecosystems.9 pm – How to Survive a Shark Attack: Hosted by shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, this practical special walks viewers through real-life attack scenarios and survival techniques. Expert analysis and reenactments help break down what to do if the unthinkable happens.10 pm – Black Mako of the Abyss: In this episode, marine biologists investigate unusual sightings of a dark-finned shark off the coast of California. Using advanced deep-sea technology, the team seeks to determine whether the shark is a rogue mako or possibly a new, unidentified species.Shows scheduled for Shark Week 2025, Wednesday, July 238 pm – Expedition Unknown: Shark Files: In this episode, Josh Gates delves into shark-related legends and mysterious historical encounters, comparing folklore with modern scientific research to separate myth from reality.9 pm – Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark: In this episode, reports of a massive shark near Colombia’s Malpelo Island prompt an expedition team to investigate the possibility of an unusually large species inhabiting the region’s remote waters.10 pm – Alien Sharks: Death Down Under: This installment travels to the depths of Australia’s coast to explore rarely seen and unusual species such as ghost sharks and frilled sharks, highlighting their unique adaptations and behavior.Shows scheduled for Shark Week 2025, Thursday, July 248 pm – Surviving Jaws: In this episode, survivors of shark attacks recount their stories, offering emotional and firsthand perspectives. Scientists contribute insights into what factors may have contributed to the encounters.9 pm – Caught! Sharks Strike Back: This episode features viral clips and diver encounters. this fast-paced episode compiles unexpected shark reactions, including moments when the animals bite back at equipment, boats, and cameras.10 pm – Frankenshark: In this speculative special, researchers explore whether shark physiology is changing due to hybridization, genetic anomalies, or environmental stressors, and what that might mean for ocean ecosystems. Shows scheduled for Shark Week 2025, Friday, July 258 pm – Great White Reign of Terror: In this installment, divers explore the coastal waters off Southern California as great white shark sightings increase. Researchers analyze feeding patterns, migration shifts, and environmental changes to understand what’s drawing these predators closer to shore.9 pm – Florida’s Death Beach: In this installment, divers explore a Florida beach experiencing an unusually high number of shark-related incidents. Marine biologists investigate potential causes, including human activity and changing marine conditions, to uncover what’s driving this spike.10 pm – Bull Shark Showdown: In this installment, divers explore the habitats of bull sharks, known for their adaptability and aggressive nature. The episode takes a close look at how these sharks thrive in both freshwater and marine environments, often venturing close to populated coastlines.Shows scheduled for Shark Week 2025, Saturday, July 268 pm – Attack of the Devil Shark: In this installment, divers explore the mysterious waters off St. Martin in a blend of science and legend. This special investigates a fatal attack believed by some to involve the elusive devil shark.9 pm – Battle for Shark Mountain: The final special of the week takes viewers to a reef in the Pacific where several shark species coexist. Researchers document interspecies dynamics in one of the most active shark habitats ever studied.With a broad mix of scientific exploration, dramatic encounters, and ecological insights, Shark Week 2025 continues to offer viewers a wide-ranging look into the world of sharks.Catch the latest instalment of Shark Week 2025 streaming on Discovery+.