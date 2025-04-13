What is The Carters: Hurts to Love You all about? Everything to know

Paramount's documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You uncovers the life of pop singers Nick and Aaron Carter and their family. It delves into their fame, personal issues, and family struggles, narrated through their sister, Angel Carter Conrad.

Ad

Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, it features home footage and interviews with Nick, Angel, and pals such as Melissa Joan Hart. The Carters: Hurts to Love You is all set to be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, only on Paramount+. Viewers need a Paramount+ subscription ($7.99/month) to watch it.

The Carters: Hurts to Love You shows the journey like the highs of the Carter brothers’ music careers—Nick with the Backstreet Boys and Aaron as a solo artist—and the lows, like mental health issues and loss.

Ad

Trending

Angel shares how fame affected their family, aiming to honor their story and offer hope. It’s a raw look at their lives behind the spotlight, using personal footage to show their journey.

Everything to know about The Carters: Hurts to Love You

Nick Carter at Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert In Support Of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health - Source: Getty

The Carters: Hurts to Love You is a two-part documentary that delves into the lives of pop singers Nick and Aaron Carter and their family. The documentary reveals their rise to fame, with emphasis on the highs of both their careers as musicians and the problems that they experienced in the background.

Ad

Narrated by their sister, Angel Carter Conrad, it uses home videos, photographs, voice recordings, and text messages to document their experiences.

Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, the documentary includes talks with Nick, Angel, and friends like Melissa Joan Hart and Scout Willis, plus manager Lori Knight.

It explores how fame brought challenges like mental health issues, addiction, and family loss, including the deaths of three Carter siblings and their father.

Angel shares these experiences to honor her family and offer hope to others. The documentary aims to show the real side of their lives, from their childhood talents to the tough times they went through.

Ad

Breaking down the latest trailer for The Carters: Hurts to Love You

Ad

The trailer for The Carters: Hurts to Love You, released by Paramount+ on March 20, 2025, offers a glimpse into the two-part documentary premiering on April 15, 2025. It opens with young Aaron Carter pretending to host a radio show, showing his early charm.

The trailer then shifts to home videos of Aaron and Nick Carter growing up, highlighting their rise to fame—Nick with the Backstreet Boys and Aaron as a solo artist. Angel Carter Conrad, Aaron’s twin sister, narrates, saying, “When we were babies, Aaron was always smiling,”

Ad

As the trailer progresses, it shows clips of their performances mixed with private moments, like family photos and text messages. Nick’s voiceover states, “Five kids and we’re all that’s left,” referring to the loss of siblings Leslie, Aaron, and Bobbie Jean.

Angel adds, “I can be a voice for him,” aiming to share their struggles with mental health and addiction. There are short interviews with friends such as Melissa Joan Hart and manager Lori Knight. The trailer concludes with Angel's statement, "This is what happened behind the scenes," highlighting the family's unwritten story.

Ad

Watch The Carters: Hurts to Love You, releasing on April 15, 2025, on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More