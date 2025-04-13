What is The Carters: Hurts to Love You all about? Everything to know

Paramount's documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You uncovers the life of pop singers Nick and Aaron Carter and their family. It delves into their fame, personal issues, and family struggles, narrated through their sister, Angel Carter Conrad.
Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, it features home footage and interviews with Nick, Angel, and pals such as Melissa Joan Hart. The Carters: Hurts to Love You is all set to be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, only on Paramount+. Viewers need a Paramount+ subscription ($7.99/month) to watch it.
The Carters: Hurts to Love You shows the journey like the highs of the Carter brothers’ music careers—Nick with the Backstreet Boys and Aaron as a solo artist—and the lows, like mental health issues and loss.
Angel shares how fame affected their family, aiming to honor their story and offer hope. It’s a raw look at their lives behind the spotlight, using personal footage to show their journey.
Everything to know about The Carters: Hurts to Love You
The Carters: Hurts to Love You is a two-part documentary that delves into the lives of pop singers Nick and Aaron Carter and their family. The documentary reveals their rise to fame, with emphasis on the highs of both their careers as musicians and the problems that they experienced in the background.
Narrated by their sister, Angel Carter Conrad, it uses home videos, photographs, voice recordings, and text messages to document their experiences.
Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, the documentary includes talks with Nick, Angel, and friends like Melissa Joan Hart and Scout Willis, plus manager Lori Knight.
It explores how fame brought challenges like mental health issues, addiction, and family loss, including the deaths of three Carter siblings and their father.
Angel shares these experiences to honor her family and offer hope to others. The documentary aims to show the real side of their lives, from their childhood talents to the tough times they went through.
Breaking down the latest trailer for The Carters: Hurts to Love You
The trailer for The Carters: Hurts to Love You, released by Paramount+ on March 20, 2025, offers a glimpse into the two-part documentary premiering on April 15, 2025. It opens with young Aaron Carter pretending to host a radio show, showing his early charm.
The trailer then shifts to home videos of Aaron and Nick Carter growing up, highlighting their rise to fame—Nick with the Backstreet Boys and Aaron as a solo artist. Angel Carter Conrad, Aaron’s twin sister, narrates, saying, “When we were babies, Aaron was always smiling,”
As the trailer progresses, it shows clips of their performances mixed with private moments, like family photos and text messages. Nick’s voiceover states, “Five kids and we’re all that’s left,” referring to the loss of siblings Leslie, Aaron, and Bobbie Jean.
Angel adds, “I can be a voice for him,” aiming to share their struggles with mental health and addiction. There are short interviews with friends such as Melissa Joan Hart and manager Lori Knight. The trailer concludes with Angel's statement, "This is what happened behind the scenes," highlighting the family's unwritten story.
