What is The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox? Everything to know

The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox is a new documentary series based on the famous baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. The show is directed by Greg Whiteley, who has previously made popular documentaries like Cheer and Last Chance U.

This is the first time that Netflix will follow an MLB (Major League Baseball) team throughout the season. In this docu-series, viewers will get a glimpse of the personal and professional lives of the team players.

The eight-episode series, The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox, is set to be released on April 8, 2025, on Netflix.

However, another show, The Comeback, based on the 2004 Boston Red Sox team, is already available on Netflix. That year, the team won the World Series after 86 years, which is considered the biggest comeback in the history of sports.

As per Netflix, the official logline reads:

"This immersive series grants unprecedented access to one of sports' most historic teams: the Boston Red Sox. Follow the 2024 Sox on and off the field for a never-before-seen glimpse into the personal and professional lives of MLB ballplayers as they grapple with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season."

The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red: Official trailer explored

The two-minute trailer highlights the good and bad moments the Red Sox have seen in 2024 as they try to make it back from a two-year postseason absence. However, the team fell short as injuries to key players made the season difficult. The team showed improvement, finishing the season with a .500 record after two consecutive last-place finishes, as per CBS News.

The trailer for The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox features behind-the-scenes clips, including manager Alex Cora motivating the team. It includes interviews with Cora, Craig Breslow, Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, and reporter Sean McAdam.

Released on March 12, 2025, the trailer reveals Duran as the main focus while showing pitcher Brayan Bello in a serious mood. It also highlights Casas' batting slump, his recovery from an April rib injury, and the team’s struggles with fielding.

The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox: Director shares his experience

As per IMDB, the doc-series, The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox, is directed and produced by Greg Whiteley. Along with Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard, who serve as executive producers in the docu-series.

As per the article by AOL published on March 12, 2025, Whiteley wrote an email:

"Of all the sports shows we've produced, the sport itself has served as merely a backdrop to tell highly personal stories. While shooting the Red Sox 2024 season, we were astounded to discover that baseball is the exception—it's so all-consuming that it leaves virtually no room for a personal life away from the ballpark."

He added:

"All sports are mentally demanding, but the frequency of failure (and the transparent length of the 162-game baseball season) requires a remarkable kind of fortitude. Even ardent baseball fans will be surprised at the intensity of those mental battles—transpiring in the dugout, a hotel room, or the clubhouse—far away from the spectators' usual view."

The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox gives an inside look at a baseball team's season, highlighting players' and staff's challenges. It premieres on Netflix on April 8, 2025.

