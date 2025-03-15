What time does 9-1-1 season 8 part 2 air on ABC? Release timings for all regions

9-1-1 season 8 part 2's episode 11 will air on ABC on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Fans of the hit procedural drama have been eagerly awaiting the next episode following the intense events of episode 10.

As the season progresses, episode 11 will bring major developments in the ongoing storyline. After Maddie’s kidnapping and Eddie’s impending move to Texas, tensions are running high. The upcoming episode, Voices, will pick up right where the last one left off, focusing on Maddie’s fight for survival and Chimney’s desperate search to find her before it’s too late.

With the stakes higher than ever, 9-1-1 season 8 has set the stage for a dramatic second half. The characters are facing life-changing decisions, intense action, and emotional goodbyes. Episode 11 is expected to deliver another gripping installment as fans prepare for what’s next in this unpredictable season.

Now, let’s take a look at when 9-1-1 season 8 airs across different regions and time zones.

9-1-1 season 8 part 2: Release timing for all regions

9-1-1 season 8 part 2 (Image via ABC)

9-1-1 Season 8 part 2 continues to deliver intense drama, following the lives of Los Angeles first responders as they tackle emergencies and personal challenges. The season is split into two parts: Part 1 concluded with episode 8, titled Wannabes, on November 21, 2024. After a mid-season hiatus, Part 2 resumed on March 6, 2025, with episode 9, Sob Stories.

New episodes of 9-1-1 season 8 air weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm. Eastern Time (ET) on ABC in the United States.

For viewers in different time zones and regions, here's a breakdown of the release times:

Region Time USA (Pacific Time) 5:00 p.m. PT USA (Eastern Time) 8:00 p.m. ET Brazil (BRT) 10:00 p.m. BRT UK (BST) 1:00 a.m. BST Central Europe (CET) 2:00 a.m. CET India (IST) 6:30 a.m. IST South Africa (SAST) 3:00 a.m. SAST Philippines (PHT) 9:00 a.m. PHT Australia (ACDT) 11:30 p.m. ACDT New Zealand (NZST) 2:00 p.m. NZST

How to watch 9-1-1 season 8 part 2's episode 11?

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 20, at 8 pm ET to watch 9-1-1 season 8 part 2, episode 11. The episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day and will have reruns throughout the week on ABC.

For viewers outside the US, the episode will be available on Disney+ in select regions, including Canada and the UK. In Australia, 9-1-1 can be streamed on Star via Disney+. Fans who want to watch from anywhere can use a VPN to bypass regional restrictions and access the episode on ABC or Hulu.

9-1-1 season 8 part 1 recap

9-1-1 season 8 part 1 delivered major shake-ups, emotional conflicts, and some of the most intense rescues. The first half of the season focused on the personal struggles of the 118, their professional challenges, and a few life-changing decisions that set the stage for the second part.

The season opened with the team facing a major crisis as a gas explosion ripped through a busy downtown area. Bobby (Peter Krause) led the 118 through multiple rescue operations, but the pressure of command started to take a toll on him.

Athena found herself handling a series of domestic violence cases that kept getting more dangerous. One situation nearly turned deadly when an abuser set his house on fire while his family was still inside.

Her determination to protect victims put her at risk multiple times. Bobby grew increasingly worried about how much danger she was putting herself in.

Maddie and Chimney faced their own struggles. They had just settled into their new home and were getting ready to welcome their second child. Maddie started feeling anxious about her past struggles with postpartum depression.

She feared it could happen again. Chimney reassured her that things would be different this time. Despite his support, she kept her fears to herself. Her reluctance to open up led to tense moments between them.

Buck (Oliver Stark) started the season trying to embrace change. After experimenting with dating and realizing he still felt empty, he decided to adopt healthier habits. His relationship with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) ended, leaving him questioning what he really wanted.

Buck also took on new responsibilities at the station, including mentoring a rookie firefighter. However, his biggest challenge came from Eddie (Ryan Guzman), who dropped a bombshell—he was moving back to Texas to be closer to Christopher (Gavin McHugh).

Eddie’s decision rocked the 118, but it hit Buck the hardest. Buck initially pretended to be supportive, but his actions said otherwise. He subtly sabotaged Eddie’s attempts to sublet his apartment, hoping to delay his move.

When Eddie overheard Buck telling potential renters about every minor issue in the unit, he called him out. Their friendship took a hit as Eddie accused Buck of being selfish and unable to accept change. The tension between them kept building until Buck finally admitted he was not ready to say goodbye.

Maddie’s story took a dark turn in the midseason finale. She received a chilling 9-1-1 call from a man who claimed he was about to harm his kidnapped victim. She used her skills to keep him talking while the LAPD worked to trace the call. They linked it to Richard Bullock, a suspected serial kidnapper.

Maddie felt something was not right with the case. She thought it was over but was suddenly attacked in her own home. Detective Amber Brayburn, played by Abigail Spencer, had been working the case but turned out to be the real kidnapper. Maddie was left unconscious as the episode ended on a huge cliffhanger.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 8 part 2's episode 11?

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 will pick up immediately after the events of episode 10, focusing on the fallout from Maddie’s traumatic kidnapping. Now that she has survived her ordeal, she will have to deal with the emotional and psychological aftermath, and Chimney will do everything he can to support her.

Meanwhile, Athena and Bobby will continue investigating Detective Brayburn’s crimes, uncovering deeper secrets tied to the case. Eddie’s move to Texas will also be addressed, and Buck will struggle to adjust to life without his best friend nearby. The episode is expected to bring intense emotional moments and major character shifts.

The already aired 9-1-1 season 8 part 2 episodes are available on Hulu.

