What time does The Acolyte premiere? Release time for all regions explored

Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing Star Wars to smaller screens again as The Acolyte is set to premiere soon. The eight-episode series will take us to the era of The High Republic—a golden age for the Jedis—where murders start taking place and a sinister force rises in the shadows.

The Acolyte stars Amandla Steinberg in the dual roles of Osha and Mae, and she will be joined by Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae, who will become the Jedi Master Sol. The show will also take place almost 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and is set to be the first live-action project of the franchise to do so.

With the show premiering soon, fans are excited to see exactly what the premiere of the show will bring to the table when the first two episodes drop on June 4, 2024.

The Acolyte release time explored

The show will premiere with its first two episodes on June 4, 2024. According to Disney, both episodes are set to drop at 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday. However, the timing may differ for other regions due to different time zones. Below is a table that will tell you exactly what time you can expect the series to premiere in your time zone.

Date Time Zone Tuesday, June 4, 2024 06:00 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, June 4, 2024 09:00 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 02:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 06:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 11:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 03:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch The Acolyte?

The first two episodes of the show can be streamed on Disney+ starting on June 4, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. PT, or on June 5, 2024, for the different time zones mentioned above. The show will consist of eight episodes, with a new episode dropping every week.

To stream the show, you will require a valid Disney+ subscription. However, if you already have a subscription, then the show will be available to you at no further cost.

What is The Acolyte about?

The Acolyte is a Star Wars show that is set to take us to an era where the Jedi prospered—the High Republic. After many Jedi start getting murdered, a Jedi Master named Sol leads an investigation into these murders that puts him in the path of his former student Mae. As the investigation goes on, Sol discovers something darker brewing in the shadows. As per Disney, the official synopsis for the show reads:

"In Lucasfilm's “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, series creator Leslye Headland revealed that she wanted to tell the story of the show from the villain's point of view.

“What I wanted it to introduce the fans to the concept too was how do you reconcile the Jedi at the height of their power, the Galaxy at the height of this Age of Enlightenment and peace, and who George says they become at the top of The Phantom Menace.”

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Joonas Suotamo, Carrie-Ann Moss, and more, the series premiers on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates about The Acolyte!