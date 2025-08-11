Alien: Earth season 1 is drawing near to its release, raising anticipation among fans of the Alien franchise. The new series serves as a prequel to Ridley Scott's 1979 movie Alien.

With Noah Hawley as showrunner, the series follows the journey of a hybrid, Wendy, whose team encounters some of the most dangerous alien life forms after a spaceship crash. The new science-fiction horror series stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis, among others.

For viewers in the US, Alien: Earth season 1 will premiere on FX and Hulu on August 12, 2025, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The series can be streamed in countries such as the UK, Australia, Japan, and more on Disney+.

Alien: Earth season 1 premiere episodes release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

Alien: Earth season 1 is set to debut its first two episodes, titled Neverland and Mr. October, on August 12, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm ET.

For viewers in other regions, including the UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, and more, the series will release on August 13, 2025. Release timings for these regions are listed below:

Region Release Date Release Time United States (ET) (Hulu/FX) August 12, 2025 8:00 pm ET United States (PT) (Hulu/FX) August 12, 2025 5:00 pm PT United Kingdom (Disney+) August 13, 2025 1:00 am BST Australia (Disney+) August 13, 2025 10:00 am AEST Central Europe (Disney+) August 13, 2025 2:00 am CEST Japan (Disney+) August 13, 2025 9:00 am JST

New episodes will be released every Tuesday at the same time, with a total episode count being eight. Release dates and titles of all episodes are given below:

Episode number Title Release date 1 Neverland August 12, 2025 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 2025 4 Observation August 26, 2025 5 Emergence September 2, 2025 6 The Fly September 9, 2025 7 In Space, No One September 16, 2025 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025

Where to watch Alien: Earth season 1 episodes 1 & 2?

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

For viewers of Alien: Earth season 1, it is important to note where they can watch the show. The American users have the option to either watch the first two episodes air on FX or stream them online on Hulu. The rest of the episodes, releasing every Tuesday, will also be available on both platforms.

Hulu offers dual plans that viewers can opt to subscribe to the streaming platform. A basic plan, inclusive of ads, can be availed at the price of $9.99/month or $99.99/year. An ad-free plan can be chosen for $18.99/month. Additional student offers, bundles, and live TV options are also available to choose from for the users.

For international viewers in regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, and more, Alien: Earth season 1 will be available to stream on Disney+.

What to expect from Alien: Earth season 1?

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

Set two years before the events of 1997's Alien, the new series takes viewers to the year 2120. Planet Earth from this era has recorded drastic changes as human beings coexist with futuristic entities such as cyborgs and synthetics. Five corporations, namely Prodigy, Lynch, Dynamic, Weylan-Yutani, and Threshold, have taken control of Earth's governance in the future.

Amid this rapidly advancing system, the hybrids, humanoid robots with consciousness like humans, become a pivotal creation by Prodigy's CEO. Wendy, one of the first hybrids created, emerges as a prominent part of the new age world.

Leading her group of trained soldiers, Wendy goes about checking the USCSS Maginot research vessel that crashed in their Prodigy city one day. However, the mission becomes the start of an extremely dangerous encounter as they find that five of the deadliest alien life forms, including the legendary Xenomorph, have entered their space through the crash.

The series follows Wendy, her team, and other inhabitants' experiences with these aliens as they wreak havoc beyond their imagination.

