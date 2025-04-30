What time will Black Snow season 2 episode 3 be released on AMC+? Release timings for all regions

Black Snow season 2 episode 3 will release at 3 am ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on AMC+ in the United States. Titled Ghost, the episode is written by the show's creator, Lucas Taylor.

The third episode of the crime drama series will deepen the mystery of Zoe's disappearance with the emergence of new suspects. Detective James Cormack and Senior Constable Samara Kahlil use the evidence from Zoe's backpack to piece together the events of the night she disappeared.

The official synopsis of Black Snow season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Black Snow season 2 episode 3.

The release date and time of Black Snow season 2 episode 3

Black Snow season 2 episode 3 will arrive on AMC+ at 3 am ET/12 am PT in the United States. The third episode is titled Ghost and is penned by Lucas Taylor.

Below is the episode's release schedule across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 12:30 pm

A brief recap of Black Snow season 2 episode 2

After Cody died in episode 1, the next episode showcases his funeral being attended by Samara, Zoe, and her ex-boyfriend, Sean Cosgrove. Later, Zoe torches Brad's vehicle as revenge for physically abusing Cody and his mother, Mandy, who is Brad's partner. Afterwards, she hooks up with Joseph at his villa in Xanadu.

Episode 2 also reveals that Zoe had received a disturbing email from [email protected] while working at the radio station. In the present timeline, Samara figures out that Deep Blue is a computer chess program that Sean played frequently. Sean and his mother, Julie, worry about the ongoing investigation into Zoe's whereabouts.

James looks for his younger brother, Richie, at the youth detention center named Harborne House. He even speaks to his father, Tommy, to get in touch with the man who offered Richie a job, but he refuses to divulge any details.

For the past eight years, Samara has been receiving calls from an unknown number on the anniversary of Zoe's disappearance, making her suspect that her best friend is reaching out to her. Although she believes that Zoe is alive and left the town to start her new life, Samara can't help but wonder if Zoe is in some kind of trouble and seeking her help.

She contacts Ella in the federal department to trace the unknown number and discovers that it is registered in Moorevale and belongs to a prepaid burner. The episode ends with a shot of someone trailing Samara.

What to expect from Black Snow season 2 episode 3?

Black Snow season 2 episode 3 will focus on James taking a closer look into the two suspects - Sean and Joseph - who were overlooked during the initial investigation in 2003. Sean's mother is a senator and may use her political connections to protect her son from being investigated.

He will also likely search the private property Xanadu, where Joseph stayed and was visited by Zoe frequently before her disappearance. However, the property belongs to Melody Foster, who may not be so keen on cooperating with law enforcement.

James may get more information about his younger brother, who apparently goes by the alias Richard Vogel now. Furthermore, Samara may make headway in her quest to find out if Zoe is reaching out to her. However, if that is not the case, then it could be the killer, and Samara's life could be in danger.

All episodes of Black Snow season 2 can be streamed on AMC+ in the United States.

