What time will Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to drop at 3 am ET on May 3, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States. Award-winning director Peter Hoar has helmed the episode, titled Lucky Day, which is written by Pete McTighe.

The second season of the long-running sci-fi series features Ncuti Gatwa as the titular Doctor and Varada Sethu as his companion, Belinda Chandra. The time-traveling duo goes on a magnificent journey across the universe before trying to return to Earth. Since the TARDIS is unable to take them to Earth, the two speculate that the planet may have suffered some kind of disaster.

The official synopsis of Doctor Who season 2 episode 4, as per BBC, reads:

"Ruby Sunday faces life back on earth without the Doctor. But when a dangerous new threat emerges, can Ruby and UNIT save her new boyfriend, Conrad, from the terrifying Shreek?"

The release date and time of Doctor Who season 2 episode 4

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 is set to release on May 3, 2025, at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Disney+ for American audiences. Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 3:00 am Central Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 1:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 7:00 am Central European Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 9:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 8:00 am

A brief recap of Doctor Who season 2 episode 3

The Doctor and Belinda travel 500,000 years into the future and arrive on the 6767 planet at the start of the episode, titled The Well. After stepping out of TARDIS, the duo finds themselves at a mining colony where troopers are investigating the scene of a massacre. Their mission commander, Shaya Costallion, finds a deaf woman named Aliss Fenley to be the only survivor.

According to her, a mysterious entity emerged from the well while mining it and started killing everyone in the crew. The Doctor (in his tenth incarnation) had visited the planet when it was called Midnight and encountered an evil entity so vile that it shook him to his core.

The Doctor and Belinda soon realize that the entity has manifested as a shadow behind Aliss, and is killing anyone who stands behind her.

By using the reflection of mercury to create a mirror effect, the Doctor tricks the entity into falling for its own cruel scheme. Surprisingly, the shadow latches on to Belinda and later Shaya, after she shoots Belinda in the chest. With no other option left, Shaya jumps into the well from which the entity had arrived, killing herself in the process.

Belinda survives the shooting and tells the Doctor, while escaping in TARDIS, how strange it was that none of them had ever heard of Earth. The two wonder whether Earth was wiped out of existence due to some cataclysmic event.

What to expect from Doctor Who season 2 episode 4

Ruby Sunday, the Doctor's companion from season 1, is set to return in Doctor Who season 2 episode 4. The upcoming episode depicts her living happily on Earth with her boyfriend, Conrad. However, when he becomes the victim of a monstrous creature, dubbed the Shreek, Ruby calls on the UNIT to help save her boyfriend.

The episode features a talented line-up of actors such as Anita Dobson, Jonah Hauer-King, Michelle Greenidge, Benjamin Chivers, Angela Wynter, Faye McKeever, and Ruth Madeley in supporting roles.

Moreover, other actors like Jemma Redgrave, Tina Gray, Kareem Alexander, Paul Jerricho, Madison Stock, Paddy Stafford, Kirsty Hoiles, Michael Woodford, and Gethin Alderman also play roles in Doctor Who season 2 episode 4.

Stay tuned for the detailed recap of Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 soon after it arrives on Disney+.

