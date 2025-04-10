Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 is scheduled for release on Friday, April 11, 2025, on NBC. This is the second episode being released on Friday after a change in its program timing was announced, which led to its shift from the Sunday 10/9c slot to Friday 8/7c slot.

Ad

So far, seven episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 have been released, but the mystery about Quiche's identity remains unsolved. While the four main characters, Catherine, Birdie, Alice, and Brett, struggle with their own personal problems, they are also doing their best to keep the crime they have committed under wraps.

Disclaimer: Release timings for the episode may vary depending on your location and streaming platform. Please double-check with your streaming service.

Ad

Trending

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 will release on April 11, 2025

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 will air on NBC at 8 pm Eastern Time on April 11, 2025. It will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

As release timings vary according to different regions, the table below gives the exact release timings for when the episode will air on NBC in six major time zones across the U.S.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Friday, April 2, 2025 3 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, April 2, 2025 4 pm Pacific Standard Time Friday, April 3, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time Friday, April 3, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time Friday, April 3, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, April 3, 2025 8 pm

Ad

If someone misses the live broadcast of the episode, they can catch it on NBC later and even stream it on Peacock the next day if they have a valid subscription.

Also read: Is Grosse Pointe Garden Society based on a true story? Explained

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 7 recap

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 7 opened in the future timeline with a shook-up Catherine returning home and chugging at a bottle of juice before her husband, Tucker, addresses her from behind.

Catherine tries to lie to him about her whereabouts, but eventually seems to tell him the truth. This proves to be a good decision for her later when the police come looking for her and claim that she was at a gas station after the gala. Luckily, they find nothing in the CCTV footage and let her off the hook. Tucker, who works in a security company, obviously had something to do with the altered footage.

Ad

In the present timeline, Catherine finds out that Tucker has been gambling away money in casinos while pretending to be out of town for work. The confrontation leads her to learn that they can not carry on with their current lifestyle if she does not get back into business. So, she decides to work as a freelance real estate agent and even manages to get a client.

Meanwhile, Alice gets her job back as a school teacher. She is even doing her job well. After Catherine and Birdie tell her how Brett really feels about her, she meets Brett and fixes her friendship with him. She also buys one of Doug's paintings from the coffee shop so that her mother-in-law, Patty, cannot do it.

Ad

Birdie, on the other hand, is having an affair with Joel. Olga intervenes and tells Birdie that this might not be her best decision. Even so, Birdie and Joel continue their affair. At the end of the episode, it is revealed that Joel's wife, Misty, knows about the affair.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More