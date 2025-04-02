What time will House of David season 1 episode 8 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The much-anticipated House of David season 1 episode 8 will be available for streaming on April 3, 2025, at 3 am ET. As the final episode of the season, it is titled David and Goliath – Part 2 and will continue David’s journey as he faces monumental challenges leading up to the iconic battle against Goliath.

About one hour long, the episode will be available only on Amazon Prime Video, where viewers can see the compelling conclusion of this biblical drama and catch up on earlier episodes.

This episode marks a pivotal moment in David’s path toward becoming Israel’s future king. Episode 8 is anticipated to offer a theatrical climax to David's narrative set against the background of rising conflict between the Israelis and Philistines.

The episode will be released at different times across various regions. In this article, we’ll provide release times for major regions to help you catch the show as soon as it drops.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

House of David season 1 episode 8 release time for all regions

Here are the release timings for House of David season 1 episode 8 in different time zones:

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:00 AM USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 AM USA (Central Standard Time - CST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:00 AM USA (Mountain Standard Time - MST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 5:00 AM UK (BST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:30 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 PM Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 PM

As the series is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, you will need a subscription to stream the episode.

Plot of House of David season 1 episode 8

House of David season 1 episode 8 will follow David as he prepares for the epic battle against Goliath. This episode will show David's inner turmoil as he tries to figure out who he is and what his destiny is.

Exploring how hard it was for him to be Israel's future king, especially as King Saul's health and mental health got worse.

The conflict between the Israelis and the Philistines escalates, and David’s bravery and faith are put to the ultimate test. With his destiny in the balance, David must confront the personal and political forces that shape his future.

Production, direction, and cast of House of David season 1

Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn have directed House of David season 1 episode 8. Both directors are known for their work in creating impactful, emotionally driven narratives. Jon Erwin, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev have executive-produced the show.

The cast of House of David features Michael Iskander as David, with Ali Suliman portraying King Saul. Martyn Ford plays the formidable Goliath, while Stephen Lang portrays Samuel.

Other key roles include Indy Lewis as Michal, Ethan Kai as Jonathan, and Davood Ghadami as Eliab.

What happened in House of David season 1 episode 7?

Titled David and Goliath - Part 1, House of David season 1 episode 7 prepares the way for the spectacular conflict between David and Goliath. With Goliath daring the Israelites to send a champion to confront him, the episode underlines the growing struggle between the Israelis and the Philistines.

As David discovers his divine calling to be the king of Israel, his actual fate is shown. Jesse, David's father, tells the young shepherd the prophecy of David's significance, therefore clarifying his future. This discovery increases the excitement for the next fight against Goliath.

House of David season 1 episode 8 will be available to stream tomorrow, April 3, 2025, on Prime Video.

