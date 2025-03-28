House of David Season 1 Episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

House of David Season 1 Episode 8 will be available for streaming on April 3, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This highly anticipated episode, titled David and Goliath – Part 2, will continue the dramatic retelling of David’s journey toward his destiny.

With particular times for various U.S. time zones shown below, Episode 8 is anticipated to be released at 3:00 AM ET. Following the usual series format, the episode will run about one hour long.

Fans can catch up on earlier episodes of House of David on Amazon Prime, where all the episodes are available for streaming. The next episode focuses on the conflicts between the Israelis and the Philistines as David's destiny develops. Episode 8 will feature a mix of action, drama, and emotional depth for viewers.

David faces new challenges in House of David Season 1 Episode 8 as he prepares for the epic battle against Goliath. This episode follows his destiny through love, loss, and violence. David becomes Israel's future king, raising the stakes. An intense episode with powerful storytelling awaits.

Release date and time for House of David Season 1 Episode 8 & where to watch

The release date for House of David Season 1 Episode 8 is April 3, 2025. This episode will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. With particular times for various U.S. time zones shown below, Episode 8 is anticipated to be released at 3:00 AM ET. Following the usual series format, the episode will run about one hour.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time April 3, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time April 3, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time April 3, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time April 3, 2025 12:00 AM

If you want to keep up with the latest episodes, all previous episodes of House of David are available on Amazon Prime Video, and this will be the only platform where you can watch the series.

What to expect from House of David Season 1 Episode 8

In House of David Season 1 Episode 8, viewers will see David's journey reach a crucial turning point. After learning his fate, David has to get ready for Goliath. David will battle emotionally with his identity and function as future king of Israel. Expect him to navigate difficult relationships, particularly with his family and King Saul, whose mental disease still creates kingdom strife.

The episode will also offer analysis of the political and military dynamics between the Israelis and the Philistines as tensions mount. David's bravery and faith will be put to the final test as the conflict between David and Goliath approaches.

Major character development is also expected. As David prepares for the challenge, the episode will show his inner turmoil. Viewers will see how his faith helps him navigate leadership and personal growth as he prepares for battle. This episode will leave fans eager for more with its action-packed plot and emotional depth.

Production, direction and cast

House of David Season 1 Episode 8 is directed by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn. The executive producers of the show include Jon Erwin, Jonathan A. Walker, Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev.

The cast of House of David is led by a talented group of actors, bringing the biblical figures to life. Key roles include David, played by Michael Iskander, and Ali Suliman, who played King Saul. The other cast includes Martyn Ford as Goliath, Stephen Lang as Samuel, Indy Lewis as Michal, Ethan Kai as Jonathan, and Davood Ghadami as Eliab.

A quick recap of House of David Season 1 Episode 7

Titled David and Goliath - Part 1, House of David Season 1 Episode 7, lays the groundwork for the much-awaited conflict between David and Goliath. Goliath challenges the Israelis to send a champion to face him, so heightening tensions between the Israelis and the Philistines in this episode.

David's destiny begins to show itself even as he learns more about his objective. David's father, Jesse, explains the truth of his mother's prophecy, therefore validating David's status as the future king of Israel.

David’s visions also play a significant role in this episode. He experiences a vision that helps him understand his divine calling. The family secrets come to light, and David realizes the magnitude of his destiny. This revelation adds a sense of urgency to his journey as he prepares to face Goliath.

King Saul's mental and physical condition deteriorates, rendering him ineffective leader. This increases even more the demand for a hero; David turns out to be the one who will meet the difficulty. David gets ready for the fight that will shape his future as the episode closes on a tense note.

The final episode, House of David Season 1 Episode 8, will be released on April 3, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

