What time will How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is a German TV series that first premiered on Netflix in 2019. Created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, the coming-of-age crime drama series has three seasons so far, with the most recent airing in 2021.

Ad

Four years later, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is coming back with a fourth installment, scheduled to release on April 8, 2025, at 12 am PST. According to Netflix, this will be the series' final season. The lead actors of the show are reprising their respective roles in the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Please double-check with your streaming service.

When will How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 be released?

Ad

Trending

Just like the previous three seasons, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 also has six episodes and will be released on April 8, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time (PT). All episodes of this new season will be dropped together, so fans can binge-watch them instead of waiting for new episodes every week.

As the release timings may vary according to time zones across the US, the table below gives the exact release timings for when season 4 will premiere on Netflix in six major time zones.

Ad

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025 11 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 12 am Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 1 am Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 2 am Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 3 am

Ad

Matthias Murmann once shed light on his vision for How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3 was originally expected to be the end of the series, with Moritz Zimmerman being promised by someone that they would get him out of prison. The rest of his colleagues and friends had moved on after Moritz took the fall for them.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with DWDL.de dated August 12, 2022, co-creators Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann revealed that a fourth season was greenlit.

"The characters are now out of school. This is an exciting narrative challenge: What will they do with their lives? 'How to Sell Drugs' was never a drug series, but always a coming-of-age story. And as we all know, growing up only really begins after graduating from school," Murmann said, as translated from German.

Ad

Also read: Kevin Bacon and Showrunner Erik Olsen talk about The Bondsman finale and share hopes for season 2 after that big cliffhanger

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3 recap

Season 3 kicked off with Moritz's friends giving him the cold shoulder during a school trip. He is unable to get MyDrugs 2.0 off the ground because of some coding issue, while the Dutch are constantly hounding him for it. He can buy some more time for himself and then gets Lenny kidnapped so that he can beg for his help.

Ad

Lenny helps him, and the site goes online. However, Lenny does not want anything to do with him afterwards. Lisa becomes friends with Moritz again and is dating Joseph, a ranger she met on the trip. Daniel, Lenny, and Kira are unable to keep their new site, Candy Bay, working, so Lenny decides to take it off.

Mo begins to lose control over MyDrugs and demands that he be given that. Maarten, Marlene, and Beeke disregard him. Lenny gets sicker. Kira steals from her mother and gets in trouble with the police. Moritz has a different plan. He gets the police off him by ratting on the Dutch people and uses some other drugs to launch a different site to get Lenny the money for his stem cell therapy treatment.

Ad

That plan goes well, but is later revealed to have backfired. Lisa tells Jens about Moritz running MyDrugs. Jens kills Marlene and Beeke. Moritz, Lenny, Lisa, Joseph, Daniel, Fritzi, and Kira hold Maarten hostage until Moritz lies that taking MyDrugs off was never the plan.

This disappoints everyone else, and they leave. Moritz takes the fall for them and gets imprisoned. In prison, his ability to use the computer was being utilized. Soon, Moritz finds a way to use the internet and plays video games and even Skypes with his friends. It is revealed that Moritz is still operating MyDrugs. At the very end, a man's voice tells Moritz that they are going to get him out of prison.

Ad

Also read: "He would’ve been perfect for the show!": Internet reacts to Woody Harrelson explaining why he turned down White Lotus Season 3 role

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 will premiere on Netflix on April 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More