What time will Invasion season 3 episode 1 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Invasion season 3 will premiere on Friday, August 22, 2025, on Apple TV at midnight ET. Continuing from where season 2 left off, the series will delve deeper into the alien invasion that's taken over Earth. The show follows multiple character arcs of individuals spread across the country and how the invasion has affected their lives, familial relationships, governments, and military forces.Invasion season 3 will likely explore the main characters' adventures aboard the mothership as they find a way to defeat the aliens. The upcoming season may also potentially introduce viewers to higher and more powerful alien life forms, while also testing their relationships under pressure. Multiple storylines from previous seasons will also converge this time, introducing new character dynamics and relationships.When does Invasion season 3 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from the show (Image via Apple TV)Invasion season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 21, 2025, at 9 pm PT. New episodes of the show will be released consecutively every Thursday up until the season finale on October 24, 2025. Here is a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:RegionRelease Date and DayRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Thursday, August 21, 20259:00 pmUSA (Eastern Time)Friday, August 22, 202512:00 amBrazil (BRT)Friday, August 22, 20251:00 amUK (BST)Friday, August 22, 20255:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Friday, August 22, 20256:00 amIndia (IST)Friday, August 22, 20259:30 amSouth Africa (SAST)Friday, August 22, 20256:00 amPhilippines (PHT) Friday, August 22, 2025 12:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Friday, August 22, 2025 1:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Friday, August 22, 2025 3:30 pm How many episodes will Invasion season 3 have?The upcoming season consists of 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Apple TV. Fans can access Invasion season 3 on Apple TV+, with a subscription fee of $9.99 per month. The content can be accessed on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, and web browsers.Invasion season 2: recap A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)Season 2 of Invasion expands the global alien emergency while merging the storylines of its main characters. Aneesha Malik finds it difficult to safeguard her kids, Luke and Sarah, following the loss of her husband. Off-grid, she makes contact with &quot;the Movement,&quot; a militia group commanded by Clark, but her daughter, Sarah, is abducted by the Earth Defense Forces along with an energizing alien artifact.Luke's psychic connection to the aliens becomes stronger, and he gains the power to operate drones. Mitsuki, who is still traumatized by the death of her partner, is approached by the government to analyze alien technology from a crash site in the Amazon. Forced to initiate psychic contact, she has the risk of losing herself within the alien hivemind.Her connection with Caspar, a boy psychically attuned to the aliens, is key to unlocking her safety. Caspar, who has been awakened from a coma, reunites with his friends and other psychic kids in Paris. With Mitsuki, he assists in opening the portal to the alien mothership. Trevante Cole, tormented by visions of Caspar, breaks into a military base and eventually enters the alien vessel, led by Caspar's projection.The season concludes with the human race winning the battle against the invaders, yet with ominous suggestions that Caspar is compromised by the aliens.Also read: 7 key details from Invasion that you might've missed ahead of season 3 premiere.All about Invasion season 3Invasion Season 3 intensifies the worldwide battle against the alien threat by gathering characters previously dispersed around the globe. The aliens are more intelligent and organized, pushing humanity to its most desperate survival stage yet.The narrative transitions from isolated, parallel storylines into a more cohesive, team-based storyline where critical survivors have to infiltrate alien tech and fight the hive mind itself. Mitsuki’s mysterious psychic link to the invaders becomes central, raising questions about whether her connection can be weaponized or if it risks losing her humanity.The alien shards, whose purpose has remained unclear, take on greater significance as they may hold the key to both the aliens’ power and their vulnerability. Sam and the other young survivors face hard choices about trust and sacrifice, while military and civilian groups collide in their strategies to resist.In an interview with TechRadar published on August 19, 2025, screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg opened up about what viewers can expect from Invasion Season 3.&quot;The first couple of seasons all of our characters were on different tracks. They were parallel stories being told all over the world, really little interaction if any with each other. And this is the first season in which we take all of those main characters and we smash them together. So it's kind of like our low-key Avengers season where they get to actually team up,&quot; he explainedInvasion season 3 will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on August 22 at midnight ET.