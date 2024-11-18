What time will Making Manson be released on Peacock? Exact release time for all regions

Making Manson premiers on Netflix on November 19, 2024. The three-part docuseries is by Billie Mintz and produced by Max Welch, Kate Maddigan, Tim Withers, and Duane Jones for Renowned Films. The program will tell the unfiltered life of Charles Manson, with every episode set at about 42 minutes.

Charles Milles Maddox, normally known as Charles Manson, was born on 12 November 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He ran a cult called the Manson Family based in California between the late 1960s and early 1970s. Through his followers, he committed at least nine murders.

Those most infamous were committed against Sharon Tate. The programs will consist of more than 100 hours of previously unheard recordings with Manson, which is a glimpse into his life, crimes, and the infamous Manson Family.

Making Manson release times across time zones

Making Manson is set to premiere on Netflix on November 13, 2024. Here are the detailed viewing instructions and subscription details to ensure you don't miss this highly anticipated release.

Time Zone Date Day Release Time Eastern Time (ET) November 19, 2024 Tuesday 12:00 AM ET Central Time (CT) November 19, 2024 Tuesday 11:00 PM CT Mountain Time (MT) November 19, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 PM MT Pacific Time (PT) November 19, 2024 Tuesday 9:00 PM PT

What to expect from Making Manson?

Extremely interesting, without filter insight into Manson's life, the notorious felon Charles Manson has it all laid out for viewers in the Making Manson docuseries. This documentary contains more than 100 hours of never-heard recordings with Manson on his life for over 20 years. It is going to shine some new light and perspective on Manson's personality and motivations.

The movie will include extensive interviews with former Manson Family members, relatives of the victims and key figures involved in the case. These talks are likely to bring out the day-to-day implications of Manson's actions for eternity. In addition to the above, the documentary series explores in depth Manson's life background, his crime career, and the origins of the Manson family.

The documentary also includes some social and cultural factors that informed Manson's rise in the 1960s. In addition to the above, the documentary series entails expert opinion with analysis that seeks to explain the psychological motivations that led to Manson's behavior and dynamic structures in the cult of the Manson Family.

The series utilizes archival footage, photographs, and reenactments, bringing events and the significant times of Manson's life and crimes against humanity onto the screen in a thrilling manner.

Making Manson challenges the current narrative and gives a richer, multi-dimensional portraiture of Charles Manson, a story that, interestingly, makes for either the true crime enthusiast or someone interested in learning more about one of the darker chapters in American history.

Who is in the cast and crew of Making Manson?

The main cast and crew list for Making Manson includes:

Charles Manson (archive footage)

(archive footage) John Michael Jones (archive footage)

(archive footage) Billie Mintz (Director)

(Director) Kate Maddigan (Executive Producer)

(Executive Producer) Chris Broughall (Producer)

(Producer) Robert J Hunter (Producer)

(Producer) Duane Jones (Executive Producer)

(Executive Producer) Tim Withers (Executive Producer)

(Executive Producer) Max Welch (Executive Producer)

(Executive Producer) Various members of the Manson Family (archive footage and interviews)

(archive footage and interviews) Relatives of Manson's victims (interviews)

Making Manson drops on Peacock on November 19, 2024.

