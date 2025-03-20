What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 be released on Starz? Release timings for all regions

Currently two episodes into its third season, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 is expected to come out on the Starz app on March 21, 2025, at midnight ET. It is expected to be broadcast on the Starz channel at 8 p.m. ET, on the same day.

IMDb mentions the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3's title to be Bygones and is expected to move the story of the show ahead from where it has been left behind in the last episodes. While Raq and Marvin will cope with Unique who has rejuvenated himself to power, Lou will get to work with his new artist. Meanwhile, Kanan will bond with his grandmother while Jukebox works through her identity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2. Readers' discretion is advised.

Release timings for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 for all regions

As previously mentioned, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 will be released on the Starz app in the United States on March 21, 2025, at midnight ET. The release date is in line with the show's weekly release schedule, wherein one episode of the show is dropped every Friday.

With that said, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 will have a diverse release schedule across various regions of the United States, based on the time zones they belong to.

Here is the detailed release schedule according to various time zones:

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time March 21, 2025 12:00 AM Pacific Time March 20, 2025 9:00 PM Central Time March 20, 2025 11:00 PM Mountain Time March 20, 2025 10:00 PM

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 recap

Much went down in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2, which paves the way for its third episode, yet to be released. To begin with, most of the episode was spent advancing Jukebox's plot whereby she came to understand that the military was quite possibly not as secure an environment for her as she had imagined it to be.

However, Iesha was reluctant to let Jukebox stay (which she did not say explicitly) and insinuated that she enjoyed her freedom. This led Jukebox to be disheartened and she left the college. But she did not return to the army either and went home where everyone was surprised to see her.

A considerable part of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 was also used to develop Kanan's plot, who is the show's titular character. The episode saw Kanan and Krystal getting affectionate, and almost getting intimate before Krystal bails out as Kanan does not have protection with him. The incident irritates him.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 brought in a lot of drama for Kanan (Image via YouTube/Starz)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 also sees Kanan having a rather awkward meeting with his mother, whom he is still not fully on good terms with.

This is followed by Kanan being beaten up by Detective Garcia after being tracked down. Garcia interrogates him about Famous and inquires about his activities over the past few days. He also questions Kanan regarding Howard's death.

What to expect from Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3?

As pointed out by IMDb the story of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 will revolve around six major characters: Kanan, Raq, Marvin, Lou, Unique, and Jukebox. All of them will experience some kind of character development, which will set the tone for how their characters will become in the long term.

According to IMDb, Ray and Marvin will deal with Unique's return to power, while Jukebox will try to delve further into her identity. It states:

"Raq and Marvin deal with Unique's secret return to power, while Lou works with his new artist, Kanan connects with his grandmother, and Jukebox explores her identity."

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

