Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4: Full list of cast explored

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 premiered on Starz on March 7, 2024, with an episode, Gangstas Don't Die. The series created by Sascha Penn has been praised for its engaging narrative that delves into the backstory of Kanan Stark, a character played by 50 Cent in Courtney A. Kemp's crime drama, Power.

Ad

The series is set in the 90s and follows Kanan Stark as he comes out of the shadow of his mother Raquel Thomas and becomes influential in the drug business. Mekai Curtis plays Kanan while Raquel Thomas is played by Patina Miller.

Other significant characters in the series are Marvin Thomas, Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas, and Kadeem "Unique" Mathis, played by London Brown, Malcolm Mays, and Joey Bada$$, respectively.

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

The main cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4

Mekai Curtis as Kanan

Ad

Trending

Mekai Curtis (Image via X)

Mekai Curtis is leading the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 as Kanan Stark. An older version of the role was played by rapper 50 Cent, the narrator of this series.

Ad

Kurtis is known for Disney's Kirby's Buckets and Girl Meets World. He also voiced Zack Underwood on the animated series Milo Murphy's Law.

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

Patina Miller (Image via X)

Patina Miller is playing Kanan's mother Raquel Thomas, a well-respected and powerful druglord of Queens. Miller got recognition on Broadway for Sister Act, earning her a Tony Award nomination.

Ad

Her major film role was Commander Paylor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films. Later she moved to television, playing important roles in Madam Secretary, Mercy Street, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Joey Bada$$ as Kadeem "Unique" Mathis

Joey Bada$ (Image via @joeybadass/Instagram)

Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, better known as Joey Bada$$ is an American actor and rapper who plays Unique in the series. The fourth season's first episode, Gangstas Don't Die, focused on the character's incredible escape from the woods to an abandoned warehouse.

Ad

Joey is known for albums such as Summer Knights, 1999, and B4.Da.$$. His acting debut was in the acclaimed drama series Mr. Robot.

The additional cast list of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4

Ad

Below is the list of the actors and the roles they play in the series:

Mekai Curtis as Kanan

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas

Joey Bada$$ as Kadeem "Unique" Mathis

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa

Hailey Kilgore as Laverne "Jukebox" Thomas

Sibongile Mlambo as Imani Okoye

Tony Danz as Stefano Marchetti

Chris Redd as Early Tyler

Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla

Paul Ben-Victor as Phil Russo

About Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4

Ad

The series is known for its gripping narrative around the origins of Kanan Stark as a gangster. With each season the show adds new layers to the characters and new dimensions to the conflict among them. After a bloody season 3 finale, the new season focuses on the changing dynamics between Unique, Raq, and Kanan. Here's the official synopsis of the premiere episode of season 4:

"Unique endures a painful recovery fueled by hate and vengeance as other untold narratives unfold around him, filling in the gaps leading up to the deadly showdown in the season three finale by revisiting events through other perspectives."

Ad

Stay tuned for more such updates on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 and other shows on Starz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback