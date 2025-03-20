What time will Severance season 2 episode 10 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 10 will release at 9 pm ET on Thursday, March 20, 2025, on Apple TV+. The finale episode is titled Cold Harbor and is directed by Ben Stiller from a screenplay written by Dan Erickson.

Ad

The previous episode set the stage for Mark's upcoming rescue mission as he was finally able to connect with his innie's memories with Cobel's help. Helly's search for the exports hall can prove crucial in leading Mark to Gemma's current location.

Episode 9 also wrapped up the story arcs of Ms. Huang, Burt, Dylan, and Irving so that the upcoming episode can focus entirely on Mark and Gemma's potential reunion.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 10 and reflects the author’s opinions.

Ad

Trending

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 10

Ad

Severance season 2 episode 10 is set to release on Apple TV+ at 9 pm ET on March 20, 2025. The finale will drop a few hours earlier than its official release time.

Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 21, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, March 21, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, March 21, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025 07:30 am

Ad

Also read: Severance season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 9

Ad

With Mark’s reintegration still incomplete in Severance season 2 episode 9, Devon comes up with another plan to speak to his innie. The brother-sister duo teams up with Cobel, and the trio heads to the Damona Birthing Retreat Center to activate Mark’s innie.

Meanwhile, Dylan G. quits his job at Lumon after Gretchen refuses to meet him again after their growing closeness bothers her husband. Helly goes looking for the exports hall on her own with directions that Irving left behind.

Ad

Burt and Irving's budding romance also comes to an abrupt end after the former sends the latter off to build his new life far away from Kier.

Furthermore, Ms. Huang graduates from the Wintertide Fellowship Program and is shipped off to Svalbard to intern at the Gunnel Eagan Empathy Center. Milchick stands up to his boss, Mr. Drummond, when the latter criticizes him for letting Mark slack off work and delay the completion of the Cold Harbor file.

Ad

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 10

Ad

Severance season 2 episode 10 will likely focus entirely on Mark's fight against Lumon to rescue Gemma in time before it's too late.

With full access to his innie's memories, Mark will finally discover that Gemma, who had been working as Lumon's wellness counselor, Ms. Casey, was last seen entering the testing floor.

Cobel can help Mark and Devon come up with a plan to rescue Gemma from confinement, where her every move is being monitored.

Ad

The finale episode may reveal the importance of Mark's contribution to the Cold Harbor file, which Drummond once described as "one of the greatest moments in the history of the planet."

Meanwhile, Irving's story seems to have reached its end, at least for season 2. It remains to be seen if Dylan will return in the finale to help his friends. Helly is the only one from the MDR team who can help Mark in his mission as she figures out the location of the exports hall, where Gemma is held against her will.

Ad

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 10 soon after it arrives on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback