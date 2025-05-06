What time will Sherlock & Daughter episode 3 be released on The CW? Release timings for all regions

Sherlock & Daughter episode 3 is coming soon, and audiences are waiting with bated breath to discover what happens next in this reimagined take on the iconic Sherlock Holmes franchise. With new secrets emerging and old foes reappearing, the upcoming episode is set to deepen the mystery and lead both characters into greater danger.

Sherlock & Daughter episode 3, titled Partners in Crime, is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on The CW. It will pick up right where things left off: with Amelia's arrest and Sherlock's increasing suspicion of her loyalty. With Moriarty back in the mix and major players still absent, the plot is about to take a dramatic turn.

When and where to watch Sherlock & Daughter episode 3?

For viewers in other regions, the release times are 8:00 PM CT, 6:00 PM PT, and 2:00 AM BST (Thursday, May 8) for audiences in the United Kingdom. The show will also be streamed on The CW's digital platforms after it airs, allowing viewers to catch up at their convenience.

Here is the full release timing of the episode according to different time zones:

Release Date Release Timings May 7, 2025 9:00 ET May 7, 2025 17:00 CET May 7, 2025 18:00 SAST May 8, 2025 02:00 AEST May 7, 2025 16:00 GMT

What happened in Sherlock & Daughter episode 2?

Before watching episode 3, it's well worth taking a look back at where the show left us. Episode 2 continued to develop the rapport between the great detective and Amelia Rojas, a young woman who believes Sherlock could be her father.

As Amelia wants to help out with fieldwork, Sherlock educates her on patience and observation, illustrated by a rather bizarre lesson about boiling an egg.

But the mystery soon drags the two characters back to work. When the American ambassador comes to redeploy his daughter's case to Inspector Bullivant, Sherlock dispatches Amelia undercover as a maid to collect evidence. She finds evidence of theft, stolen jewels, and suspicious tracks, and stays out of jail by convincing Marjorie and Paul Anderson that she is innocent.

Amelia and Sherlock then start tracing the case individually. Amelia investigates a runaway horse lead, and Sherlock investigates a secret carriage involved in a kidnapping. Their efforts together show that the prime suspect, Charlie Holroyd, had tried selling stolen gems and was linked to a coffin factory through a strange golden screw.

In a climactic turn, Amelia spots Charlie exiting the factory with Clara Anderson, whom he had intended to smuggle out of the country. She gives chase on horseback, rescues Clara, and reunites with Sherlock just in time for their escape. The detective explains that Clara and Charlie had intended to elope after stealing her mother's jewels.

What to expect in Sherlock & Daughter episode 3?

Titled Partners in Crime, Sherlock & Daughter episode 3 is likely to explore the consequences of Amelia's arrest and the pressure it puts on her working relationship with Sherlock. With the red thread still fueling suspicion of Amelia's allegiances, viewers may see Holmes struggling with his instincts, doubting his protégé while suspecting her of dishonesty.

Episode 3 also continues the story in increasingly perilous directions, with Amelia sneaking back to Clara's house incognito in pursuit of additional clues. Meanwhile, Sherlock plans a strategic trip to his arch-nemesis, Professor Moriarty, in the guise of consulting on earlier cases. But it turns out that Sherlock's actual agenda is something else.

The jail scene between Holmes and Moriarty can provide additional depth to the mystery that has been slowly unfolding through the last two episodes. With the larger conspiracy building, Sherlock & Daughter episode 3 might provide key details on how the kidnapping ring functions and what Sherlock has to pay to take them down.

Interested viewers can watch Sherlock & Daughter on The CW.

