Sherlock & Daughter episode 3: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

After a two-week wait, Sherlock & Daughter episode 3 will finally arrive on The CW (in the US) on May 7, 2025. Since its mid-April premiere, the mystery television show has gained a significant fan following. On popular review platforms such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, the show has been able to acquire decent ratings from both critics and audiences.

Based on the fictional character Sherlock Holmes, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock & Daughter chronicles Holmes as he teams up with a young Amelia Rojas to defeat his archenemy, Professor Moriarty. However, Holmes is not the only person working towards achieving a goal. While helping him with the case, Amelia is also attempting to prove that Holmes is her father.

Release details for Sherlock & Daughter episode 3

The third episode of Sherlock & Daughter will be released on The CW channel on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The episode will also be available on The CW app the next day. Here's how the release schedule will look based on the time zones the specific regions follow:

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time May 7, 2025 9:00 PM Pacific Time May 7, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Time May 7, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time May 7, 2025 8:00 PM

Since both the channel and the app are inaccessible outside of the US, viewers residing outside the United States can download a VPN and switch their locations to the US to access the episode. However, before doing so, they should ensure that the use of a VPN complies with local rules.

People should also ensure that the VPNs they are using are reliable and have no security threats involved. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are the safest bets here, as they do not come with these problems and provide a hassle-free viewing experience with minimal hindrances.

The plot of Sherlock & Daughter

As the title suggests, Sherlock & Daughter follows the great detective Sherlock Holmes and his daughter. The two cross paths when Holmes attempts to solve a criminal conspiracy by his long-time enemy, Professor Moriarty. He collaborates with Amelia Rojas, a young Native American woman who is troubled by the recent passing of her mother.

While Rojas and Holmes try to solve the case involving Moriarty, she is also working on establishing her kinship with him and winning him over. The official synopsis from the network's website notes:

"Sherlock Holmes faces a sinister case risking friends' lives. American Amelia joins, seeking her father after her mother's murder. Despite their differences, they solve a conspiracy and her mother's case."

Who is in the cast of the show?

The cast of Sherlock & Daughter is led by David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes and Blu Hunt as Amelia Rojas. The show's primary cast comprises talented actors such as Ardal O'Hanlon, Fiona Glascott, Aidan McArdle, and Kojo Kamara, who play Mr. Halligan, Lady Violet Somerset, Chief Inspector Whitlock, and Clarence Halfpenny, respectively.

The show also features guest appearances from Paul Reid, Mary O'Driscoll, Gia Hunter, Andy Kellegher, and Dougray Scott.

