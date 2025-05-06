After watching episode 2 of Sherlock & Daughter, I'm starting to see the potential in this duo

Sherlock & Daughter, the latest crime drama series based on Sherlock Holmes, premiered on April 16, 2025, on The CW in the United States. Brendan Foley created the series, which presents Holmes and his alleged daughter, Amelia Rojas, as an unlikely crime-solving duo. David Thewlis and Blu Hunt appear as Sherlock Holmes and Amelia Rojas, respectively, in the series.

Set in 1896 London, the series finds Holmes facing a strange predicament and in need of a reliable assistant to carry out his detective work. When Amelia shows up at his door claiming to be his long-lost daughter, he sees the opportunity to turn the young woman into his protégée in exchange for helping her find her mother's killer.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador's daughter."

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinion.

Holmes and Amelia make a good detective duo in Sherlock & Daughter

Sherlock and Amelia solve their first case together in the second episode of Sherlock and Daughter. He sends Amelia on her first assignment by giving her clear instructions to take plaster impressions of the footprints outside the Anderson household. But in her eagerness to impress the world-famous detective, Amelia speaks to the cook, Cassie, and snoops around in Clara's bedroom looking for more concrete evidence.

However, she is caught and arrested by Inspector Bullivant before Paul and Marjorie Anderson come to her defense. The seasoned detective teaches Amelia her first lesson - not to overextend oneself on secret missions. As Sherlock examines the footprints, Amelia gets to witness his investigative methods first-hand and watches in awe as he makes precise observations that would escape everyone else.

Furthermore, Amelia is still a rookie and makes a few mistakes along the way that end up costing Holmes personally. He lashes out at her for calling the cops on Charlie and his accomplice after finding their location. Unfortunately, they are alerted about the policemen and swiftly escape with the coffins of Watson, Mrs. Hudson, and Clara, all of whom are alive but gagged and bound inside.

Amelia intercepts Charlie on horseback before he can run away with Clara's coffin and rescues her in time. However, in the process, his accomplice escapes with Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Holmes and Amelia's dynamic suffers a blow in Sherlock & Daughter episode 2

Just as Holmes starts warming up to Amelia, he finds the ominous red thread in her room. He becomes suspicious that the sinister group that kidnapped his friends is setting him up. Holmes confronts Amelia about the thread at the end of episode 2, but does not give her a chance to explain herself as he notices a couple of policemen heading in their direction.

He walks away just as they drag Amelia to the police station under the suspicion that she was involved in Clara's abduction.

The presence of the red thread in Amelia's room adds a new layer of intrigue to the story. Viewers are looking forward to seeing how that mystery unfolds over the remaining episodes of Sherlock & Daughter. Lastly, Amelia and Sherlock's contrasting personalities complement each other quite well on screen. Their mentor-protege dynamic is a highlight of the series and makes their scenes together highly entertaining to watch.

Catch all episodes of Sherlock & Daughter on The CW in the United States and Discovery+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

