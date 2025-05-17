What time will Suits LA season 1 finale release on NBC? Release timings for all region

The Suits LA season 1 finale is among the highly anticipated chapters of the series, not only because it will close the season, but with the show canceled, it could also be the last time audiences will see the LA cast. As the Aaron Korsh spinoff plays its last episode, there are a few things and storylines to be excited about.

Suits LA season 1 finale will air on NBC at 9:00 pm ET on May 18, 2025, to close Ted Black's story. While the last couple of episodes brought a bevy of guest stars from the OG Suits cast and other famous TV personalities, the finale will focus back on the core Suits LA characters.

There will be new partnerships in the courtroom, escalating rivalries, and new cases to solve. Michael Smith, who directed Suits LA episode 6, Dester, directed the series finale.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check the release schedule with your streaming service.

Suits LA season 1 finale release time for all regions

Suits LA season 1 episode 13, the finale, will be airing this Sunday evening, May 18, 2025. Like the previous episode, it will be released at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Please note that there is a difference in release timings depending on the region. The table below provides the exact release dates and times for when the Suits LA season 1 finale episode arrives in six major US time zones.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 3 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 5 pm Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 6 pm Mountain Daylight Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 7 pm Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 finale

NBC has been the home of the Suits spinoff by Aaron Korsh. Like the previous 12 episodes of the series, the Suits LA season 1 finale will be released on the NBC channel on Sunday night, as mentioned above. Those who can't watch it live on TV or don't have access to the channel can watch the finale episode on Peacock as soon as Monday, May 18, 2025, or the day after its television premiere.

Previous episodes of the series can also be watched via Peacock and NBC.com. Meanwhile, the original Suits series is available for streaming on Peacock and Netflix.

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 finale?

NBC released a series of teasers ahead of the Suits LA season 1 finale. A short clip shared on the official Suits Instagram account on May 15, 2025, teases a new case that involves Samantha Railsback. The defendant threatened her and someone else, whom the clip kept hidden at the time, telling them that he would come after them and they should watch their backs.

Quick sequences followed, with Stuart on a phone call with Kevin, and Ted telling Roslyn, "He scares you." Roslyn then ominously replies, "He should scare you." There's also an explosion in a building, teasing some danger befalling the West Coast cast.

More of what's happening in the upcoming Suits LA season 1 finale is revealed in another teaser, titled Samantha Needs Ted's Help. Released on May 16, 2025, via the NBC website and the Suits Instagram account, the second teaser provides more context about the case and who it will be against.

Samantha recruits Ted Black to help her in a class action lawsuit against Avery Jeffers, the man she describes as "the closest thing Hollywood gets to a mob boss." However, Ted is apprehensive, saying that there's a reason people don't go after the guy. Based on Jeffers' threat from the other teaser, the fight will not be an easy one for Ted, Samantha, and Roslyn.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 13 on NBC on Sunday night, May 18, 2025, and on Peacock on Monday.

