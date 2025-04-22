What time will The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 be released on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 is coming soon, keeping the tense final season of the show going as June, Moira, and Luke dig deeper into risky territory. As Hulu's dystopian drama heads towards its halfway point, every new episode is upping the stakes, setting familiar characters to confront their old traumas and impossible decisions.

With episode 4 ending with big happenings both in and out of Gilead, such as a disturbing reunion at Jezebel's and a shocking new romance for Serena, fans cannot wait to learn what happens next.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 is set to continue the emotional and political pull, particularly given that it also represents a huge turning point for the ten-episode final season.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 will be released on Hulu at 12 am ET / 9 pm PT on April 21, 2025, with regional release times varying globally.

What is the release timing of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 for all time zones?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 will be streaming on Hulu at 12 am Eastern Time (ET) on April 21, 2025.

For Pacific time zone viewers, that translates to dropping at 9 pm PT on April 20, making it available a few hours sooner for West Coast viewers. Here's the release time breakdown in different regions:

Here is the full release timing schedule according to different time zones for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5,

Episode Date Episode Time April 21, 2025 12:00 EST April 22, 2025 03:00 AEDT April 21, 2025 11:00 CST April 22, 2025 02:00 AEST April 21, 2025 16:00 GMT

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 new episodes come out each week on Hulu.

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4?

In season 6, episode 4, June, Luke, and Moira returned to Canada after fleeing No Man's Land.

They were told by Mark Tuello that the Canadian government dropped the charge of murder against Luke in return for his cooperation and intel on Gilead.

June was relieved by this news, believing it to mean they would be able to relocate to Alaska and build a more secure life.

But the optimism did not last long. The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 saw both Luke and Moira pledging to take riskier routes Luke agreeing to bring explosives into Gilead, and Moira attempting a dry run at Jezebel's, the infamous brothel she herself had escaped from.

June was opposed to Moira's move, particularly after learning that Janine, her longtime friend and ally, was at Jezebel's at the moment.

June, who was determined to safeguard Janine and Moira, volunteered to replace Moira in the mission. This strained the relations between the two women, underscoring the emotional weight they still bear.

Back at Jezebel's, Commander Lawrence, now High Commander, attended a party and shared a discreet but significant conversation with Janine, vowing to keep her safe and handing over a drawing from her daughter Angela.

Elsewhere, Serena and Commander Wharton grew closer, culminating in a romantic moment that may shape Gilead’s political future.

What to expect in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 is set to take place soon after June steps forward to run the dry test at Jezebel's.

Episode 5 is also bound to touch on how exactly she prepares to take up such a task and if Moira really goes ahead to relinquish the original design of hers in favor of an alternate.

The episode could also go into the increasing bond between Serena and Commander Wharton, whose partnership could change the power structures of New Bethlehem and the overall leadership of Gilead.

As Serena continues to become more popular, fans could witness her personal power increase, particularly as her love story becomes more integral to the narrative.

Also, Lawrence's new position as High Commander may trigger a realignment of allegiance among the elite of Gilead.

His behavior with Janine indicates a change in his moral compass, but whether this will translate to broader reform or continued complicity is uncertain.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 is the season's midpoint, and is likely to span the emotional hangover of episode 4 to the explosive plot twists to come.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 on Hulu.

