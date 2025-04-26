What time will The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 be released on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 is to resume the last season of Hulu's highly acclaimed dystopian drama. The show, which is based on Margaret Atwood's novel, has taken six seasons to cover June Osborne's struggle against the oppressive theocracy of Gilead.

With tensions within Gilead boiling over and the fight against it gaining momentum in Canada, every new episode packs a heavier punch as the show inches toward its conclusion.

After years of the narrative of survival, oppression, and resistance, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 will likely dig deeper into the struggles between the collapsing power structures in Gilead and the people who are attempting to flee its clutches.

As the sixth and final season continues, the story follows main characters such as June, Commander Lawrence, Nick, and Serena, with developments that could impact the show's conclusion.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6 will be released on Hulu on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 12 am EST (or Monday, April 28, 2025, at 9 pm PST), with timings varying by region.

What is the release timing of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6, which is Surprise, will officially be out on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Hulu. Nevertheless, viewers who are based on the West Coast can view the episode a little earlier, at 9 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) on Monday, April 28, 2025.

As with all the past seasons, Hulu is still the only streaming platform where the series is available in the United States.

One will require an active Hulu subscription to view The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 episode 6. Hulu has various streaming plans that cost between $7.99 and $17.99 per month, with other bundles that have Live TV options priced between $75.99 and $89.99 per month.

New subscribers can also use Hulu's free trial to watch earlier seasons before proceeding to the latest episode.

Here's a release schedule breakdown for various regions:

Release date Release timing 29 April, 2025 12:00 EST 29 April, 2025 13:00 ET 29 April, 2025 19:00 CEST 29 April, 2025 17:00 GMT 30 April, 2025 03:00 AEST 29 April, 2025 18:00 CET

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5?

Episode 5 of season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale established significant political repercussions for several characters. Commander Joseph Lawrence, who was previously regarded as a reformer in Gilead, is isolated after his New Bethlehem initiative is considered a failure by the leadership of Gilead.

His dream of a less repressive society conflicted with the ideals of the hardliners, leaving him in a vulnerable position among the regime's elite.

At the same time, outside of Gilead, the resistance movement grows stronger. June, Moira, and Nick work together on a clandestine operation to pull a high-value target out of Gilead's grasp.

Their success suggests a major blow to the security of the theocratic state. Nick's loyalty, however, continues to be questioned as he walks the thin line between serving Gilead's commanders and working for June's cause.

Serena Waterford also comes to a critical juncture. She is presented with a symbolic diplomatic role by the leaders of Gilead, one that, on the surface, implies glamour but, in fact, may further entangle her with a regime she herself assisted in building and subsequently questioned.

Her subsequent decisions might have a real bearing on the rest of The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

What to expect in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 will likely heat up the controversies ignited in the last episode. With Commander Lawrence's political credibility running low so fast, viewers can predict internal power struggles at the leadership echelons within Gilead.

Lawrence's immediate actions, resistance or begrudging submission, would either fan greater rebellion or end his fate inside the disintegrating system.

The covert rescue mission organized by June, Moira, and Nick will also be in the spotlight. The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 may give viewers more insight into who was rescued, why they matter, and how this new addition may change the resistance's approach going forward. June's increasingly perilous role in the movement may put her in greater danger than ever, increasing the stakes further.

Serena's diplomatic proposal and her choice to accept or reject it will bring another dimension of suspense. Her path has been unpredictable in the series, and The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 episode 6 may feature her attempting to take charge of her own life again, even if that means going against Gilead's expectations.

Based on the title of this episode, Surprise, fans can anticipate surprising turns, tactical betrayals, or game-altering revelations. With fewer episodes remaining in the last season, all the storylines are leading towards a high-stakes finale.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 will be a turning point that redefines the trajectory for June, Serena, Lawrence, and Nick as the series is about to end.

Viewers looking forward to seeing what happens next can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 on Hulu exclusively as of April 29, 2025.

