What time will The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 be released on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 arrives soon, and fans are hyped as the last season ends. With the dizzying turn of events in episode 7, fans cannot wait to find out how June, Moira, and the remainder of Mayday carry on their daring mission against Gilead.

Ad

Called Exodus, the next episode teases much to unfold, as the resistance plan reaches a make-or-break tipping point.

As the series nears its ending, every episode holds higher emotional stakes and narrative energy. With betrayals, broken allegiances, and dangerous schemes afoot, episode 8 promises to bring tension and change.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 will be released on Hulu at 12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT on May 13 (May 12 for Pacific Time), with regional streaming times varying globally.

Ad

Trending

When to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 will become available on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, on Hulu in the United States. The episode will be available at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), which is 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Monday night, May 12, for West Coast viewers. This late-night release is consistent with Hulu's usual release schedule for the show.

For global viewership, the episode will be accessible based on differences in time zones and local platforms. Here is the full schedule according to different time zones,

Ad

Release Date Release Time May 13, 2025 12:00 ET May 13, 2025 16:00 GMT May 14, 2025 02:00 AEST May 13, 2025 18:00 SAST May 13, 2025 09:00 PST

Ad

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 was a season-defining moment, as June struggled to come to terms with Nick's betrayal. When June discovered that Nick had told Commander Wharton about Mayday's plan for Jezebel's, June and Moira had to rapidly re-strategize.

Wharton retaliated by breaking into Jezebel's, and a massacre of the women within ensued; only Janine survived, due to her bond with Commander Bell.

The episode also saw the addition of a new character, Aunt Phoebe, played by D'Arcy Carden. Phoebe is seemingly an undercover Mayday ally pretending to be an Aunt, assisting June and Moira in their altered scheme.

Ad

In the meantime, Aunt Lydia grew more suspicious after seeing Phoebe escape a secretive chat, but was later deployed to Washington, D.C., taking her away from direct interference with the Handmaids.

June ended the episode with an adapted rendition of Bible verses, calling for both vengeance and hope. Her rendition of Psalm 23 positioned the impending battle as a battle of righteousness, foreshadowing the battle for faith, survival, and rebellion.

Having set the stage for a fresh attack, this time at Serena Joy's wedding, episode 8 is primed for the events that will put all into a headlong collision.

Ad

What to expect in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8, titled Exodus, will probably be one of the most crucial episodes in the last season. Following the official synopsis,

"June and Moira carry out their risky plan. Serena makes a large commitment."

Both these plots fall on a collision path as the clandestine resistance movement in its final stage is about to embark.

Without Aunt Lydia to contend with and Phoebe operating stealthily from within Gilead, the resistance is stronger than it has been for a long time. June and Moira's new plan is to stage a significant attack on Serena Joy's wedding.

Ad

The Handmaids, veiled, in the shadows, and easy to ignore, are the ideal clandestine army. June will smuggle guns, hidden in fabric, into the wedding, and explosives from the thwarted Jezebel mission are left in situ to be used again.

Serena's big commitment can be interpreted as her ultimate loyalty, whether she remains loyal to Gilead or takes another route. Her character has been ambiguous this season, and episode 8 could codify her final position as the war gains momentum.

Ad

Though Janine is still in peril under Commander Bell, her rescue does not appear imminent. With the wedding attracting the highest commanding officers and troops in Gilead, Mayday's mission has a once-in-a-generation chance to deliver a significant blow.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 might be the start of Gilead's downfall, or at least the opening stage of its dismantling.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More