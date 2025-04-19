What time will The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

Following the release of episode 1, fans are anticipating The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, scheduled to release this Sunday on Max. Premiering on April 20, 2025, the second episode of the season will release on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, fans can expect to see a lot happen. From Abby confronting Joel to an infected horde attacking Jackson, the episode is going to be jam-packed with action and emotion that fans have come to expect from the show. It will also fully set up the remaining story for the rest of the season.
Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 in all regions explored
As previously mentioned, The Last of Us season 2 episode will release at 6 pm PST on April 20, 2025. However, the show will premiere in different regions at different times.
The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:
Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?
Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 exclusively on Max in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.
For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.
Is there a preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?
A specific preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 wasn't released by HBO and Max online; however, following the premiere of the first episode, a preview for the rest of the season was released by the streaming service.
In the preview, which fans can check out above, new looks of Jeffrey Wright's Isaac are revealed while the conflict between the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites is shown as well.
Aside from that, fans also get to see more of Seattle in the series and some glimpses from episode 2 as well.
Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 1
Episode 1 begins in Salt Lake City with the surviving Fireflies mourning the dead. One of the fireflies happens to be Abby, who swears revenge on Joel and the members, then joins the W.L.F. The episode flashes forward five years and picks up with it being revealed that Joel has started therapy, as there is a rift between him and Ellie.
When Joel visits his therapist, Gail, she confronts him about him leaving some details out and not telling her the full story. She also tells him that she still hates him for killing her husband Eugene, even though she knows he had no choice. She then asks Joel whether he hurt Ellie, and he leaves from there saying that he saved her.
Ellie is then seen going out on a patrol with Dina, on whom she has a slight crush. The two come across a new kind of infected when trying to clear out an abandoned shopping store, and report it to the Jackson community. They then head out to celebrate New Year's Eve, where they share their first kiss.
However, things take a sour turn when one of the townsmen calls them a homophobic slur, which leads to Joel shoving him to the ground. Ellie then lashes out at Joel, saying she doesn't need his help. The episode ends with a horde of infected coming to Jackson while Abby also emerges with her group from the woods.
For further updates, stay tuned.