What time will The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

Following the release of episode 1, fans are anticipating The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, scheduled to release this Sunday on Max. Premiering on April 20, 2025, the second episode of the season will release on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Ad

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, fans can expect to see a lot happen. From Abby confronting Joel to an infected horde attacking Jackson, the episode is going to be jam-packed with action and emotion that fans have come to expect from the show. It will also fully set up the remaining story for the rest of the season.

Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 in all regions explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As previously mentioned, The Last of Us season 2 episode will release at 6 pm PST on April 20, 2025. However, the show will premiere in different regions at different times.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, April 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, April 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, April 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, April 21, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, April 21, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, April 21, 2025

Ad

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 exclusively on Max in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Ad

Is there a preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

A specific preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 wasn't released by HBO and Max online; however, following the premiere of the first episode, a preview for the rest of the season was released by the streaming service.

In the preview, which fans can check out above, new looks of Jeffrey Wright's Isaac are revealed while the conflict between the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites is shown as well.

Ad

Aside from that, fans also get to see more of Seattle in the series and some glimpses from episode 2 as well.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 1

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 1 begins in Salt Lake City with the surviving Fireflies mourning the dead. One of the fireflies happens to be Abby, who swears revenge on Joel and the members, then joins the W.L.F. The episode flashes forward five years and picks up with it being revealed that Joel has started therapy, as there is a rift between him and Ellie.

When Joel visits his therapist, Gail, she confronts him about him leaving some details out and not telling her the full story. She also tells him that she still hates him for killing her husband Eugene, even though she knows he had no choice. She then asks Joel whether he hurt Ellie, and he leaves from there saying that he saved her.

Ad

Ellie is then seen going out on a patrol with Dina, on whom she has a slight crush. The two come across a new kind of infected when trying to clear out an abandoned shopping store, and report it to the Jackson community. They then head out to celebrate New Year's Eve, where they share their first kiss.

However, things take a sour turn when one of the townsmen calls them a homophobic slur, which leads to Joel shoving him to the ground. Ellie then lashes out at Joel, saying she doesn't need his help. The episode ends with a horde of infected coming to Jackson while Abby also emerges with her group from the woods.

Ad

For further updates, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More