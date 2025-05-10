What time will The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

The Last of Us season 2 will return with a brand-new episode as the show further continues Ellie and Dina's journey in Seattle. The new episode is set to premiere on May 11, 2025, on Max and will premiere exactly at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 5, fans can expect to see Ellie and Dina's second day in Seattle. As they try getting closer to Abby, the duo will try their best to investigate further into the W.L.F. Not to mention, fans can also expect to see more about their war with the Seraphites.

Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 in all regions

Episode 5 of the post-apocalyptic / HBO drama series will premiere at 6 pm PST in the U.S.A.; however, the episode will have a different release time in different regions.

The table below will give fans an idea of when the show will premiere in their regions:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, May 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, May 12, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, May 12, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 5?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 exclusively on Max. The service is available in the United States of America and a variety of other regions as well.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already own a subscription, the show will be available to them almost immediately at no further cost.

Is there a preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 5?

A preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 was released by HBO and Max following the release of episode 4. In the preview, fans get to see Ellie going after Nora as day two of Seattle commences. Alongside that, fans also get to see something new about the infected, which will be revealed in the episode.

It looks like the show will be debuting the spores from the game, which were replaced by the tendrils in the series. So, it means that the infection is going to be airborne as well.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 4

Episode four begins with Isaac's backstory where he defects from FEDRA and becomes a member of the W.L.F. In the present, he interrogates a Seraphite about an incoming attack. At the same time, Ellie and Dina find a W.L.F. radio tower and infiltrate it at night, only to discover that the people there have been killed by the Seraphites.

The two then get ambushed by a W.L.F. backup, which leads them to go underground and be chased by an infected horde. During the chase, Ellie lets herself get bitten to save Dina, and the two then seek shelter in an abandoned theatre. Ellie then reveals to Dina that she is infected, and the next morning Ellie gets to learn that Dina is pregnant as well.

While the two celebrate, they soon learn that the W.L.F. is being attacked by the Seraphites, and that Abby's friend Nora is on the spot. The episode ends with Ellie getting ready to pursue Nora while Dina stays behind.

