Who voices Isaac in The Last of Us Part II video game? Everything to know about the actor

The Last of Us season 2 aired the fourth episode, the latest one of the series, on May 5, 2025. The show is based on the video game created by Naughty Dog. The post-apocalyptic state of the U.S.A., with the deadly infection of Cordyceps fungus and subsequent social struggles, is explored in both seasons of the series.

The second season of the show released in April 2025, bringing new challenges and threats in the storyline. The plot takes main inspiration from The Last of Us Part II video game, replicating the characters and plot from the game with few changes in between.

One such character with a prominent role in the game was introduced in the latest episode of the show- Isaac Dixon.

Shown as the leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), the militant group that takes over Seattle, Isaac's character in the game follows his contemporary role and explores his backstory.

Actor Jeffrey Wright is the voice behind Isaac and also plays his role in the series.

Jeffrey Wright is the voice actor for Isaac in The Last of Us Part II

The action gaming series, The Last of Us Part II, establishes Isaac Dixon as the cruel and dominating leader of WLF. Jeffrey Wright voiced the character of Isaac in the game, which released in 2020.

Interestingly, he also acted in the television adaptation of the series, The Last of Us season 2, playing the role of Isaac.

In a past story shown in the game, the Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA) committed the Thursday Market Massacre, a mass killing of the citizens of Seattle as they protested against food shortages in the Quarantine zones.

Emma and James Patterson, who founded the WLF, were also killed by FEDRA around this time.

Jeffrey Isaac, a U.S. Marine personnel in the past, took charge of the WLF and pushed FEDRA out of the city.

The game then follows the brutal acts of the leader happening in the current timeline of the story, as he fights with the Seraphites and dominates as the leader of WLF.

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon in The Last of Us season 2

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via Instagram/@jfreewright)

Jeffrey Wright also took this role in the television series The Last of Us season 2. In the series, his origins are explored to a limited extent, portraying him as a former FEDRA member who leaves the team to join the cause of WLF.

Jeffrey is introduced as a character in episode 4 of the series. The episode starts with a flashback showing Isaac joining hands with WLF. Shown as a soldier from FEDRA, he blasts a truck full of FEDRA soldiers, proving his allegiance to WLF.

He also meets Hanrahan (Alanna Ubach), a member of WLF, outside the truck, and joins hands with the team after showing his hatred towards FEDRA through the blast.

As the episode progresses with the current timeline of events, Jeffrey is seen as Isaac in a terrifying sequence where he threatens a Seraphite captive to know about their attack plans.

Isaac shows no mercy in torturing the man, burning his hand with a hot pan, and shooting him dead at the end.

More about Jeffrey Wright's character will be shown in the upcoming episodes of The Last of Us season 2.

About Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. He has been critically acclaimed and awarded for his roles across film and TV series genres.

The actor has also performed on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for his performance in the stage adaptation of 'Angels in America'.

Some of his popular films include Basquiat (1996), Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I (2014) and II (2015), The Good Dinosaur (2015), The Batman (2022), and more.

The actor also received a nomination for the Academy Awards for his role in the film American Fiction (2023)

His acting and voice acting roles in various series include Angels in America (2003), Boardwalk Empire (2013-2014), BoJack Horseman (2016), Westworld (2016-2022), Rick and Morty (2019), I am Groot (2023), and more.

Stream The Last of Us season 2 on HBO.

