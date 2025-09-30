What time will The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 release on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Things are going to take a big turn in The Morning Show season 4 episode 3. After leaving the viewers shocked with the end of episode 2, the next part is set to unleash more challenges for each character in the drama series.

In episode 2, Alex faces a crisis due to the video tampering issue involving Iranian sportsperson, Roya. The episode also marks the return of Bradley to TMS. She also receives more hints and details about the hidden case and the secret informant. Cory turns opportunistic with the big secrets he finds about Stella.

For the viewers wondering when to catch the next episode, The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 will release on Apple TV+ at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Morning Show season 4 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 3 takes Alex and Bradley's journeys in the field of journalism to new and challenging points. From navigating through the new UBA-NBN merger to facing unexpected twists, the protagonists have a lot to handle in the latest installment.

The new episode has several truths to uncover and chaos to unleash, making everything challenging for Alex, Bradley, and other characters. Episode 3 of the series is set to release on October 1, 2025. It will be available to stream at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Here is a list of release timings for several other regions across the globe:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) October 1, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) October 1, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) October 1, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) October 1, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) October 1, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) October 1, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) October 1, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) October 1, 2025 9 am SAST

Where to watch The Morning Show season 4 episode 3?

(L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Marion Cotillard, and Reese Witherspoon at season 4's New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

The Morning Show season 4 continues to bring a deeper look at the media industry and the challenges that come ahead for the professionals working in it. Alex and Bradley have had a complicated relationship since the first season as they traversed through the ups and downs of working with UBA. Season 4 is also a continuation of their journey, making the viewers witness their positions in the changing and tough times.

Following the suit of the previous installments, season 4 is exclusively available on Apple TV+. The latest episodes and previous releases will be available to stream on the platform.

If not subscribed to yet, users can get Apple TV+ for a monthly price of $12.99. There are also other plans under Apple One, which combine the streaming platform with other services offered by Apple. Prices and packages under it can be checked by interested users.

What to expect from The Morning Show season 4 episode 3?

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 2 showed Alex face a challenge she did not see coming, with her CCTV footage from Roya's incident being tampered with. The identity of the secret informant remains a mystery for Bradley, but she takes Chip on board to find the truth. Viewers also get to see developments in the stories of Stella, Celine, Cory, and more, further bringing more tense moments to the show.

There are several developments that viewers can expect to see in episode 3. Although Alex's video tampering case is resolved, there could be more challenges she could witness due to the incident with Roya in episode 3. Claire becomes Bradley and Chip's most probable candidate to be the secret informant. The next episode may touch upon the duo's further research about Claire and the case at hand.

One of the biggest moments from episode 2 was Cory's big demand, and Stella's secret played a major role in it. Episode 3 may explore how things would change for both these characters after the shocking developments. New challenges and altercations may also come up in the series, bringing unexpected twists and turns to the plot.

