What time will The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The Wheel of Time season 3, episode 7, drops on April 10, 2025, at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET, exclusively on Prime Video. With only two episodes left, the stakes are high. Rand al'Thor grapples with the fallout of his past actions, his struggle with the One Power pushing him to his limits. An active Amazon Prime membership is required to watch.

Egwene's path through the perilous domain of Tel'aran'rhiod deepens even as Perrin readies for a great fight in the Two Rivers. The episode will also continue Mat and Min's quest, which is to uncover more secrets, and Nynaeve and Elayne's pursuit of the Black Ajah intensifies.

Fans will be eager to know the exact release time for The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7, in various regions. Below is a breakdown of when the episode will be viewable across various time zones.

Disclaimer: Release timings of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 may vary slightly with location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 release time for all regions

Time Zone Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time - PT) Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:00 AM USA (Eastern Time - ET) Thursday, April 10, 2025 3:00 AM USA (Central Standard Time - CST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 2:00 AM USA (Mountain Standard Time - MST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, April 10, 2025 5:00 AM UK (BST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 10, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:30 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 10, 2025 3:00 PM Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 10, 2025 6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:00 PM

The show can only be accessed on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, to watch the episode, subscribers will have to stream it.

The plot of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7, titled The Battle of Two Rivers, follows Rand al'Thor as he grapples with the fallout of his power. His loss of control over the One Power results in terrible outcomes that cause Rand to doubt his deeds and duty as the Dragon Reborn.

Egwene, on the other hand, explores Tel'aran'rhiod, the World of Dreams, more to challenge Lanfear's manipulation. Perrin gets ready for a coming fight in the Two Rivers; his leadership will be challenged.

Nynaeve and Elayne keep looking for the Black Ajah, revealing fresh knowledge that could turn the course of the current war. Rising tensions put the protagonists in ever more perilous circumstances that will result in explosive clashes.

What happened in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6?

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6, Rand al'Thor faces the dire consequences of using the One Power. His One Power destruction kills Alsera, an innocent, marking a season turning point.

His struggle with uncontrollable power causes emotional tension, especially with Egwene, who questions his mental health. Moghedien manipulates Nynaeve and Elayne to find the Shackled Man's bracelet, which is crucial to the conflict. The characters' stakes rise as Perrin prepares for the Two Rivers battle.

The Wheel of Time season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

About the author Rajan Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More