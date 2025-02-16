What time will The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 be released on HBO and Max? Release timings for all regions

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. This season transports viewers to a luxurious resort in Thailand, introducing a fresh ensemble of guests and staff entangled in new intrigues and dramas.

Ad

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus season 3 continues its tradition of satirical storytelling, delving into the lives of wealthy vacationers and their interactions with resort workers. With beautiful scenery in Thailand as a backdrop, this season will likely explore spirituality and existential problems while also making social commentary and showing dark humor.

The cast list includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. As their stories intertwine, viewers can expect an interesting plot filled with many surprises.

Ad

Trending

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 releases on February 16, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 will be available on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers worldwide can tune in simultaneously, with local times varying by region.

Region Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, February 16 6:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, February 16 9:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, February 16 11:00 pm BRT UK (GMT) Monday, February 17 2:00 am GMT Central Europe (CET) Monday, February 17 3:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, February 17 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, February 17 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, February 17 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, February 17 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, February 17 2:30 pm NZST

Ad

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 preview and what to expect

Ad

The first episode of The White Lotus season 3 takes place in a brand-new place: a fancy White Lotus resort in Thailand. With a fresh ensemble of guests and staff set against an exotic setting, this season is expected to look at spirituality, privilege, and hidden tensions.

Titled Same Spirits, New Forms, the episode introduces both new and returning characters. Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell, makes her return after last appearing in season 1. She is now in Thailand researching ways to stay healthy. Meanwhile, Rick and Chelsea are guests. They are a couple with a big age difference who are having a hard time with their relationship.

Ad

The Ratliff family comes with problems that haven't been solved and deep-seated secrets. Also, Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn, three long-time friends, take a much-needed vacation, but things go in ways they didn't expect.

Like previous episodes, The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 is expected to set the stage for problems, secrets, and tension.

The White Lotus season 2 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second season took place along the coast of Sicily, introducing a new group of wealthy guests who enjoyed the resort's luxury.

One main plot line was about Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza), a newly wealthy couple trying to figure out how to handle their changing relationship. While on vacation with Ethan's old college friend, Cameron (Theo James), and his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy), tensions arose as doubts and temptations put their marriages to the test.

Ad

Since Cameron was flirting and Harper was insecure, they had shady encounters that made them dislike each other even more. In the end, the tension between Ethan and Harper sparked their love again, while Daphne gave hints about how she deals with cheating, leaving their relationships open to different interpretations.

Two Sicilian women, Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), played key roles in showing how immoral the guests were. Lucia wooed Dominic (Michael Imperioli), who was already having a hard time with his marriage because he had cheated on his wife before.

Ad

Meanwhile, his innocent son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), fell in love with Lucia without realizing that she was trying to trick him. Lucia made Albie think she was in danger, which got him to get his dad to give her €50,000. After some time, she left with the money, showing that it was all a trick.

Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, an oddball billionaire, came back from season 1. Quentin (Tom Hollander), who wanted to kill her for money, led her into a plot that he was planning.

Ad

When Tanya found out about the plan, she killed Quentin and his friends but drowned while trying to get away. Her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), almost had the same thing happen to her.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 will be available to stream on HBO and Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback