What time will Tracker season 2 episode 11 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 11 is set to premiere on March 2, 2025. Fans eagerly anticipating the latest episode, titled Shades of Gray, will be able to watch it at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

After airing on the network, the episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount Plus under Showtime.

In this upcoming episode, Colter Shaw, the lone-wolf survivalist and reward seeker, gets caught up in a violent mafia war. His latest mission for the son of a well-known New Jersey cupcake chain founder sets him into a violent realm of crime.

As Shaw negotiates unanticipated obstacles, the suspense rises and viewers will be on an intense, action-packed journey. Building on the past stories, episode 11 will look at Colter's varied character and will to pursue justice.

The official synopsis of episode 11 reads,

"While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war."

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Tracker season 2 episode 11 release time for all regions

Below is a breakdown of the release time for Tracker season 2 episode 11 across different time zones in the United States:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 2, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 2, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 2, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 2, 2025 5:00 PM

These times are for the live broadcast on CBS. If one plans to watch on Paramount Plus, the episode will be available on demand shortly after airing.

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 11

Tracker season 2 episode 11 delves deeper into the dangers surrounding Colter Shaw. Shaw discovers he is in the middle of a bloody mafia struggle as he searches for the missing son of a wealthy businessman.

With Shaw's talents tested in uncharted territory, this high-stakes mission intensifies fast. Colter is facing off against a criminal underworld far more deadly than he expected, so the episode promises suspense and tension.

Colter's determination to uncover the truth will drive the plot forward, and viewers will witness him confront new challenges. The tension surrounding the mafia war will introduce more complex characters, and it will become clear that this case is unlike anything Colter has faced before.

More about Tracker season 2

Tracker season 2 episode 11 is directed by Darren Grant. Darren, who offers a fresh vision to the show, directs the Shades of Gray episode (episode 11).

The primary cast stays the same; Justin Hartley plays Colter Shaw, the lead. The success of the show has revolved mostly on Hartley's portrayal of a lone survivalist, and in season 2 his character develops still.

Along with Eric Graise as Bobby Exley and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, the show stars Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin. Together, they form a strong core that supports the gripping narratives of the show.

All the episodes till Tracker season 2 episode 10 are now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+.

