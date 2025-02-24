Tracker season 2 episode 10 ending explained: Does Colter Shaw make the right call?

Tracker season 2 episode 10, titled Nightingale, aired on CBS on October 13, 2024. Directed by Jon Huertas and produced by 20th Television, this episode brings Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) face-to-face with a survivalist unlike any he's encountered before.

Ad

Though it offers intense action, the episode explores Shaw's personal background and the mystery around his estranged family. Comprising almost 45 minutes, Nightingale presents a mix of classic suspense and action that viewers of the series have come to know.

Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a lone survivalist with extraordinary tracking skills. Often in dangerous or complex circumstances, he searches the country for missing people in order to collect reward money. With a layer of personal conflict as Colter's past—including the enigmatic death of his father—opens out, this series blends mystery, drama, and action.

Ad

Trending

Colter is called in to discover a missing woman, Angie, and face a survivalist named Ben in season 2 episode 10. The episode ends in an exciting manner by using the similarities between Colter's troubled upbringing and survivalist knowledge.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Tracker season 2 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the end, Colter proves that trusting in humanity’s goodness can lead to redemption, even in the most dire circumstances.

Ad

When Colter and Ben, the primary suspect in a string of violent incidents, band together to outwit a dangerous biker gang and possibly corrupt law enforcement, the episode takes an unexpected turn. This episode mixes action with Colter's emotional and psychological journey.

The shocking ending of Tracker season 2 episode 10: Ben’s redemption and the final twist

A still from Tracker season 2 (Image via CBS)

At the climax of Tracker season 2 episode 10, Colter Shaw’s perseverance and skills are put to the ultimate test as he navigates a series of violent confrontations. The episode leads to an unexpected twist when Colter works with Ben, the main suspect in a series of violent events, to outsmart a dangerous biker gang and corrupt law enforcement.

Ad

Colter begins his investigation to locate Ben, the man believed to have abducted Angie, a young singer-songwriter. Ben is a survivalist like Colter, raised by a violent father. This connection between the two men is crucial, and Ben is revealed to be a product of his upbringing like Colter. Colter uses his tracking skills to find Angie in the woods.

The pivotal moment comes when Colter intervenes in a standoff between Ben, Angie, and the biker gang. Colter's situational awareness and change of the gang's dynamics produce startling outcomes.

Ad

Colter gets one of the bikers, Ricky, to turn sides at the end, exposing the illegal activity of the gang and clearing Ben's name. Angie is saved, and Ben, although a loner, agrees to accompany her on tour as her bodyguard. This marks a rare moment of redemption for both Ben and Colter.

Colter’s complex bond with Ben: Two survivalists on different paths

A still from Tracker season 2 (Image via CBS)

The emotional depth of the relationship between Colter and Ben adds makes Tracker season 2 episode 10 one of the most interesting. Originally on opposing sides of the law, their bond is strengthened since they have a similar background—raised by fathers who taught survivalist techniques.

Ad

Ben’s upbringing was harsh and isolated. Ben developed paranoia from being taught independence and distrust. Colter, however, has used his skills for good, believing the world is not so dark.

Their conversation illuminates how two people from similar backgrounds can go different ways. Because he can see Ben's motivations, Colter can mentor the young survivalist and lead him to a better path, even if it means breaking the law.

This moment of connection reflects Colter's own inner struggle as much as a solution for the current problem. His father's mysterious death torments him still, and the episode subtly implies that Colter's interactions with Ben might offer clues about his own background. The emotional reward in this part of the episode comes as much from Colter's character development as from the action.

Ad

A deeper dive into the Wolf Creek mystery and the Sheriff’s role

A still from Tracker season 2 (Image via CBS)

The local sheriff in Wolf Creek, played by Jacqueline Obradors, appears to be another barrier for Colter at the start of the episode. She even impounds his car and actively thwarts his investigation. The typical hostility between Colter and the local police that has become a mainstay of Tracker is hinted at by this early resistance.

Ad

However, as the episode progresses, the sheriff's true motivations are revealed. She has been independently investigating the biker gang’s illegal activities and the corruption within her own department.

The revelation that she has been working behind the scenes to expose the biker gang gives the narrative an interesting layer. Colter and the sheriff strike common ground by the end of the episode. This surprising cooperation not only solves the riddle but also suggests possible joint efforts between Colter and nearby police departments.

Ad

This subplot adds depth to the story, showcasing how even the most seemingly adversarial characters in Tracker may have hidden motives that align with Colter’s mission.

Colter Shaw’s survivalist mindset: Why Tracker’s strength lies in his unique skills?

A still from Tracker season 2 (Image via CBS)

Throughout Tracker season 2 episode 10, Colter’s ability to read people, track movements, and adapt to high-stress situations is tested time and time again. This episode is a prime example of why Tracker works so well as a series—Colter’s skills are what set him apart from other crime-solving heroes.

Ad

His unique abilities as a tracker go beyond traditional investigation techniques. They allow him to navigate situations others might fail in, even in high-risk environments.

In episode 10, Colter uses his survivalist tools and knowledge to help Ben navigate the perilous situation involving the biker gang. Colter depends on his ability to read the surroundings and predict the movements of people around him even though the biker gang is dangerous.

His skill set is physical and profoundly psychological, enabling him to gently but powerfully control people and circumstances. This complex portrayal of Colter’s abilities continues to be a central strength of the show.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker season 2 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback