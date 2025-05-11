What time will Tracker season 2 episode 20 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 20, titled Echo Ridge is releasing on May 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Fans can also stream the episode on Paramount+ the following day. This episode is expected to wrap up some of the season's mysteries, providing fans with answers while setting the stage for potential future developments.

With a complex link to his father's past being a major plotline, the next episode will keep following Colter Shaw's quest to solve cases employing his tracking abilities.

In Tracker season 2 episode 20, Colter Shaw returns to Echo Ridge to investigate the disappearance of a diner owner. Digging further into the case, he finds an ancient, buried family secret linked to a decades-old kidnapping.

Understanding the mystery surrounding Colter's father's death, a long-running plotline since season 1, depends on this finding. This episode promises to expose some solutions with dramatic turns while leaving others unanswered for later installments of the show.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Tracker season 2 episode 20 release time for all regions

For viewers across different time zones in the United States, here are the release times for Tracker season 2 episode 20:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 11, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) May 11, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 11, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 11, 2025 5:00 PM

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 20?

Tracker season 2 episode 20 will see Colter Shaw returning to Echo Ridge to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a diner owner. Digging further into the case, Colter finds a startling family secret linked to a decades-old kidnapping. Expected to shed vital information on Colter's father's death, this episode addresses a topic that has been looming over him since the series began.

Colter's relationship with his family and their dark secrets continually surfaces, so the inquiry evokes the past. Expect a mix of suspense, mystery, and emotional revelations that will drive the storyline forward.

What happened in episode 19?

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 19 (Image via CBS)

In Tracker season 2 episode 19, titled Rules of the Game, Colter Shaw investigates the disappearance of Francie Butler, the assistant to a businessman named Leo Sharf. This abduction appears to be part of a larger, deliberate scheme.

As Colter investigates, things take a dangerous turn, and his friend Reenie is also kidnapped. This high-stakes situation puts Colter’s skills and determination to the test as he works to save his friend and uncover the truth behind the abduction.

When Colter's sister Dory hands him a box holding their father's research papers, the episode takes a major turn. Important hints in this box, which have been a riddle all through the series, could help to clarify the reality about Colter's father's death.

Colter discovers a notebook with notes and a phone number guiding him on a path of deeper inquiry as he opens the box. Ending on a cliffhanger, the episode leaves viewers wanting more in the following one.

More about Tracker season 2

Tracker season 2 is created by Ben H. Winters, and the lead role of Colter Shaw is portrayed by Justin Hartley.

Supporting cast includes Fiona Rene as Reenie and Melissa Roxburgh as Dory. Drawn from Jeffrey Deaver's book The Never Game, the series has built a devoted following due to its intriguing story and stellar performances.

The last episode of the second season of Tracker will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

