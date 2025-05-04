What time will Tracker season 2 episode 19 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 19 is scheduled to air on May 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. This episode, titled Rules of the Game, is an exciting continuation of the series' action-packed narrative.
Viewers of the series can either stream it on Paramount+, a service with several subscription options for those who want to view on demand. The episode can be watched live on CBS.
Colter Shaw and his colleague, Reenie, tackle a case concerning the latter's client, Leo Sharf, who has engaged them to locate his missing assistant in this episode. Colter and Reenie's discovery that their foe has an even more deadly agenda turns the investigation personal and raises the stakes, challenging their will.
Continuing the story of Colter Shaw, the titular tracker, Tracker season 2 episode 19 follows him through a tangled, suspenseful, dangerous, and surprising case. Particularly as they confront increasing obstacles, the episode features action, emotional tension, and a closer look at the personal stakes of the characters.
Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.
Tracker season 2 episode 19: Release time for all US regions
Below are the release timings for Tracker season 2 episode 19 across major US regions:
The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ after it airs on CBS, allowing subscribers to watch it on demand.
Also Read: Tracker season 2 episode 18 ending explained: Is Colter able to save Riley Adams?
What to expect from episode 19 of Tracker season 2
In Tracker season 2 episode 19, viewers can expect a thrilling and suspenseful continuation of the season's narrative. The episode centers on Reenie's client, Leo Sharf, who asks Colter Shaw for assistance in locating his missing assistant, Francine.
The more the question evolves, the clearer it becomes that the circumstances are not as simple as they first seem. The kidnappers are playing a dangerous game, with rising stakes. The involvement of Reenie's client, Leo Sharf, adds a personal layer to the case, with emotions running high. Colter and Reenie must navigate through a series of dangerous situations, putting their lives at risk.
The episode’s plot intensifies as Colter races against time to uncover the truth behind Francine's abduction, setting the stage for one of the season's most gripping episodes.
Read More: What happened to Bobby in Tracker? Character’s fate explored
Production, direction, and cast of Tracker season 2
Tracker season 2 episode 19, titled Rules of the Game, is written by Sharon Lee Watson and Dominique A. Holmes. It is directed by Nimisha Mukerji.
The cast includes Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, the main character who is an expert tracker and survivalist. Reenie, played by an undisclosed actress, plays a key role in the investigation, and Pej Vahdat guest stars as Leo Sharf.
Michael Rady returns as Elliot Rusch. The suspense builds as Colter and Reenie face ever-increasing danger, keeping viewers engaged throughout the episode.
Read more: Is Tracker airing at a new time? CBS’s recent schedule explained
What happened in the last episode?
In Tracker season 2 episode 18, titled Collision, Colter Shaw is thrust into a harrowing case when young beauty queen Riley Adams disappears under mysterious circumstances after a car accident in Willow Creek, Michigan. Hired by Riley’s mother, Colter delves into the investigation, revealing disturbing truths that link Riley’s disappearance to a series of unexpected and dangerous events.
As Colter digs deeper, he uncovers Riley’s hidden pregnancy and discovers she had been stalked by a woman named Cheryl. However, the true danger comes from a desperate couple, Monica and Tyler Harper, who have been struggling with infertility, and saw Riley’s unborn child as their last hope.
They kidnap Riley to raise the baby as their own. The situation escalates when Colter tracks down the Harpers to their secluded home, where Riley is being kept in a nursery-like room. In a tense final showdown, Colter uses his quick thinking and knowledge of Monica’s desperation to save Riley and her unborn child.
Tracker season 2 episode 19 will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.