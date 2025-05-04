What time will Tracker season 2 episode 19 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 19 is scheduled to air on May 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. This episode, titled Rules of the Game, is an exciting continuation of the series' action-packed narrative.

Ad

Viewers of the series can either stream it on Paramount+, a service with several subscription options for those who want to view on demand. The episode can be watched live on CBS.

Colter Shaw and his colleague, Reenie, tackle a case concerning the latter's client, Leo Sharf, who has engaged them to locate his missing assistant in this episode. Colter and Reenie's discovery that their foe has an even more deadly agenda turns the investigation personal and raises the stakes, challenging their will.

Ad

Trending

Continuing the story of Colter Shaw, the titular tracker, Tracker season 2 episode 19 follows him through a tangled, suspenseful, dangerous, and surprising case. Particularly as they confront increasing obstacles, the episode features action, emotional tension, and a closer look at the personal stakes of the characters.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Tracker season 2 episode 19: Release time for all US regions

Ad

Below are the release timings for Tracker season 2 episode 19 across major US regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 4, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) May 4, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 4, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 4, 2025 5:00 PM

Ad

The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ after it airs on CBS, allowing subscribers to watch it on demand.

Also Read: Tracker season 2 episode 18 ending explained: Is Colter able to save Riley Adams?

What to expect from episode 19 of Tracker season 2

Ad

In Tracker season 2 episode 19, viewers can expect a thrilling and suspenseful continuation of the season's narrative. The episode centers on Reenie's client, Leo Sharf, who asks Colter Shaw for assistance in locating his missing assistant, Francine.

The more the question evolves, the clearer it becomes that the circumstances are not as simple as they first seem. The kidnappers are playing a dangerous game, with rising stakes. The involvement of Reenie's client, Leo Sharf, adds a personal layer to the case, with emotions running high. Colter and Reenie must navigate through a series of dangerous situations, putting their lives at risk.

Ad

The episode’s plot intensifies as Colter races against time to uncover the truth behind Francine's abduction, setting the stage for one of the season's most gripping episodes.

Read More: What happened to Bobby in Tracker? Character’s fate explored

Production, direction, and cast of Tracker season 2

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 19, titled Rules of the Game, is written by Sharon Lee Watson and Dominique A. Holmes. It is directed by Nimisha Mukerji.

The cast includes Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, the main character who is an expert tracker and survivalist. Reenie, played by an undisclosed actress, plays a key role in the investigation, and Pej Vahdat guest stars as Leo Sharf.

Michael Rady returns as Elliot Rusch. The suspense builds as Colter and Reenie face ever-increasing danger, keeping viewers engaged throughout the episode.

Ad

Read more: Is Tracker airing at a new time? CBS’s recent schedule explained

What happened in the last episode?

In Tracker season 2 episode 18, titled Collision, Colter Shaw is thrust into a harrowing case when young beauty queen Riley Adams disappears under mysterious circumstances after a car accident in Willow Creek, Michigan. Hired by Riley’s mother, Colter delves into the investigation, revealing disturbing truths that link Riley’s disappearance to a series of unexpected and dangerous events.

Ad

As Colter digs deeper, he uncovers Riley’s hidden pregnancy and discovers she had been stalked by a woman named Cheryl. However, the true danger comes from a desperate couple, Monica and Tyler Harper, who have been struggling with infertility, and saw Riley’s unborn child as their last hope.

They kidnap Riley to raise the baby as their own. The situation escalates when Colter tracks down the Harpers to their secluded home, where Riley is being kept in a nursery-like room. In a tense final showdown, Colter uses his quick thinking and knowledge of Monica’s desperation to save Riley and her unborn child.

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 19 will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More