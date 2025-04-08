What time will WWE Raw be available to stream on Netflix? Details explored 

Netflix became the exclusive streaming platform for the professional wrestling TV program, WWE Raw, on January 6, 2025. Notably, USA Network was where WWE Raw and other WWE programs used to be aired until December 2024.

WWE Raw is one of the flagship programs of WWE and debuted on January 11, 1993. Since then, it has been aired for 33 seasons. For approximately 19 years, the show was broadcast on USA Network before moving to Netflix, where it is scheduled to be broadcast for at least a decade.

When does WWE Raw air on Netflix?

According to an official press release from Netflix on February 19, 2025, WWE Raw airs live on Netflix every Monday at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Subscribers of the platform will be able to watch the live Raw battles between renowned professional wrestlers at no additional cost.

As the release timings may vary according to different time zones across the US, the table below gives the exact timings for when the episodes will air on Netflix in six US time zones.

Time Zone Time Hawaii Standard Time 2:00 PM Alaska Standard Time 4:00 PM Pacific Standard Time 5:00 PM Mountain Standard Time 6:00 PM Central Standard Time 7:00 PM Eastern Standard Time 8:00 PM

In case someone misses the live broadcast, the episode will be available for viewing on Netflix as soon as the live stream is over. However, if live streaming is not supported on one's device, the episode will be available for viewing a few days later. Additionally, it is available for downloading approximately 48 hours after the live stream.

Triple H recently spoke about the length of the WWE Raw episodes

Paul Levesque, popularly known as Triple H, is a professional wrestler and WWE chief content officer. He retired as a performer in 2022 due to health concerns, but continues to work as an executive.

During its time on USA Network, Raw used to have three-hour-long episodes, which were cut down to two hours during the last few months of its contract with the network.

During an appearance on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina on January 5, 2025, Triple H opened up about the length of the show on Netflix. He said:

"It will be flexible. It will be flexible in I don't necessarily know the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different platform."

He stated that the show and the platform will work together to ensure that it is delivered in a way that suits both their needs. When questioned about the average runtime of each episode, he said:

"We have averages. For me, the perfect show time is somewhere in the two-and-a-half-hour range. If you had asked me years ago, the two hour shows, you get into them and you don't have the real estate on that program to get everything in there you want to get in, all the stories and characters."

Triple H said this was good in a way because it created scarcity and opportunity, but sometimes it did not feel like enough because there was more that could have been put into the episode. He also pointed out that people often forget that the shows are live, and there are formats to be followed and commercial time constraints.

WWE Raw is available to stream on Netflix.

