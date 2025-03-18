Legendary WWE tag team to officially reunite after 80 days on Monday Night RAW next week? Possibility explored

Jey Uso is set to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, his story has taken a wild turn since the involvement of A-Town Down Under. He will face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a tag team match next week. However, The YEET Master has been looking for a partner who could team up with him.

Ad

In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso could show up on WWE RAW next week to reunite with his brother for the first time in 80 days. The last time The Usos competed together in a match was on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown. They teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

Gunther confronted Jey Uso backstage last night before the latter's entrance. Like always, The Ring General tried to disparage his WrestleMania 41 opponent. But what raised eyebrows was that he namedropped Jimmy Uso and called him just as dumb as Jey. While this fired up the latter, it has sparked speculation that Big Jim might take a detour to Monday Night RAW in Scotland.

Ad

Trending

He could confront Gunther and might also step in as Jey's mystery tag team partner against A-Town Down Under. Such an angle would help Main Event Jey overcome the odds and fend off Waller and Theory. Furthermore, Jimmy Uso is not involved in any significant storyline on WWE SmackDown.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a result, an appearance on RAW with his brother Jey Uso—who is currently on red-hot momentum—would put him in the spotlight. Moreover, it will add more depth to the ongoing storyline between Gunther and Jey. While it is an intriguing possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment.

Jimmy Uso to face Gunther ahead of WrestleMania on WWE RAW?

Jey Uso vs. Gunther will be one of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania 41 card this year. However, it will be safe to say that WWE has struggled to give it a true main-event feel. But the next few weeks could turn things around. If Jimmy Uso gets involved in this storyline, this feud could take an interesting turn.

Ad

With the chances of a potential confrontation between Jimmy and Gunther next week, the two stars could go against each other. If The Ring General, by any chance, manages to destroy Big Jim ahead of WrestleMania 41, it could completely change the dynamic between him and The YEET Master.

Jey Uso, who is fighting to become the World Heavyweight Champion, would have another motivation to dethrone Gunther. A more determined Jey could head into Las Vegas with the intent to seek retribution for his brother. There is no doubt that such an angle would give a more personal feel to this World Title feud.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hence, a showdown between Jimmy Uso and Gunther in the next few weeks on WWE RAW is highly probable. Triple H is known for being unpredictable with his booking, so anything could happen at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback