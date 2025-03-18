3 Ways WWE can fix Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is heading to WWE WrestleMania 41 for the match of a lifetime. The World Heavyweight Championship contest against Gunther could take him to the top of the RAW brand.

Ad

As a babyface, Jey is doing increasingly well. He is one of the WWE’s biggest merchandise movers, and he seems to get fans behind him every time he makes an appearance.

However, many have criticized Jey Uso for his presentation and in-ring work ahead of the big bout. Triple H and his creative team still have time to work on Jey and make him a credible threat to The Ring General.

Ad

Trending

All the focus seems to have shifted to the drama between John Cena and Cody Rhodes after Elimination Chamber. Jey needs to remind fans that he is also part of a world title feud heading into The Show of Shows.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Check out the three ways WWE can fix Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jey Uso needs to fight better opponents

Ad

WWE has been regularly booking Jey Uso on RAW. It’s an attempt to keep the babyface alive in fans’ minds ahead of his big match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Following his Royal Rumble win, The Yeet Master has faced Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in televised singles matches. Apart from that, he has taken on Dominik Mysterio on live shows.

Jey Uso needs to fight more credible opponents and former world champions to come across as a legitimate threat to Gunther heading into The Show of Shows. Competing against mid-card stars won’t make him look like a strong opponent for someone who has had a dominant WWE run.

Ad

#2. He needs better promo segments to win more fans

As mentioned before, Jey Uso has fans behind him ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match against Gunther. Many weren’t happy with his Royal Rumble win, but the critics seem to have accepted the decision over the past few weeks.

Triple H needs to allow Jey Uso to speak his heart out and cut better promos to win over more fans ahead of his career-changing bout. The Yeet Master has gotten better on the mic and he needs to speak his heart out to make the match seem more appealing to everyone involved.

Ad

Gunther has been dominant and doesn’t need to do much to look like the better wrestler. It’s the former Bloodline member who needs to build himself up through promos to elevate his status.

#1. The Usos reunion heading into WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

Jimmy Uso is trying to enter the United States Championship picture ahead of WrestleMania 41 with his brother chasing a world title. WWE could allow both brothers to pick up the big wins and showcase to the world that they are great as solo wrestlers.

Triple H could get fans behind them even more by reuniting them as a tag team to take down some heels to stay ahead. They could take down the team of Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser on RAW, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

The Usos have been one of the most decorated and well-respected tag teams in WWE history. Having them go at it together once again could be the right move before the two men get into their singles matches for the titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback