Big E to return on WWE RAW next week & help former World Heavyweight Champion win big match? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Big E was kicked out of The New Day by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 2024. The former WWE Champion last fought a match in March 2022, where he injured his neck while competing against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. While E just appears on pre-shows for different premium live events now, he could return to RAW next week and help Rey Mysterio defeat his former teammates.

The New Day has been at odds with two-time World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio and his faction, the Latino World Order, for several weeks. The Hall of Famer now wants to hit Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston back. He will enter a Tornado tag team match against them alongside Dragon Lee at Madison Square Garden next week.

On this week's RAW, the mighty luchador addressed The New Day in a video package and said, “New Day Sucks,” in both English and Spanish.

While Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee have defeated Woods and Kingston before, there is a chance that the heel faction would resort to unfair means at MSG. To prevent this from happening, Big E could make a surprise return and aid the LWO.

It should be noted that the former WWE Champion is still recovering from his injury and isn’t cleared to wrestle by the doctors. Thus, while he may not get physical against his former faction, he could play a critical role by causing a timely distraction or an assist. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Rey Mysterio could be attacked by Chad Gable next week on WWE RAW

While Rey Mysterio is gearing up for his match against The New Day, Chad Gable is preparing to overcome all the luchadors in WWE. The American Made leader has been away on a quest for several weeks, looking for a secret lucha libre master after consulting Dominik Mysterio.

This week, a video promo showed that he had finally found the man he was looking for. The lucha libre master notably told the former Olympian that to beat a luchador, he must understand the art form and become a luchador himself. Thus, there is a possibility that Chad Gable could return to WWE next week as a luchador himself.

Expand Tweet

Equipped with the secrets of lucha libre, there is a chance that Gable could ambush Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee next week on RAW. After all, the Latino World Order has defeated and embarrassed American Made several times.

It will be interesting to see which new tricks the former Olympian has up his sleeve when he combines his traditional wrestling skills with the high-flying lucha libre moves.

