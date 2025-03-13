What time will Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 is set to air on March 14, 2025. The episode seems to add a new vertical to the psychological thriller. The latest episode, named Thanksgiving, will be available for streaming at midnight PT (3:00 am ET) on Paramount+ with Showtime.

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect more revelations about the complex characters and events. The episode is available for streaming, keeping viewers on edge for the next plot twist.

As the stakes rise, the survivors of the 1996 aircraft disaster struggle with their traumatic memories. The emotional and psychological turmoil intensifies, and tensions grow as group members begin to turn on each other in Yellowjackets season 3, episode 6.

Following Misty's discovery of a clue tying to their sinister past, more secrets surface. As the trauma of the past colors their adult life, the survivors have to deal with the consequences of their decisions and deeds.

The episode's events will challenge the characters' morality and push the survivors to confront the darkness within themselves. As they grapple with their past, the psychological toll becomes more evident.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 release time for all regions

For viewers of the United States, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 will be available to stream at different times depending on their time zone. Below is a table with the release times for various U.S. regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 14, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 14, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 14, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 14, 2025 12:00 AM

Fans in other countries can expect to watch the episode based on their respective time zones, such as 7:00 AM GMT for UK viewers.

Plot of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6, titled, Thanksgiving, keeps exploring the emotional upheaval survivors go through as they deal with the fallout from their horrific events. Misty looks into Lottie's death more and finds a clue that might help to clarify the sinister past events.

The episode shows how psychological wounds from the wilderness still influence the people living in their adult years and expose fresh secrets. Rising tensions force the survivors to face one another, testing their moral sense and exposing more layers of their personalities.

Production, direction, and cast of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 is directed by Pete Chatmon, known for his work in television drama. The episode is written by Emily St. James and Libby Hill. The series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, and Jeff Byrd also serve as executive producers.

Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty play the main characters' younger selves in the show and this episode. The adult cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and others, who bring depth to their roles.

What happened in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5?

In Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5, titled Did Tai Do That?, the survivors are grappling with the aftermath of Lottie’s death. Tai's decision-making role is questioned as group tensions rise.

The episode explores each character's emotional turmoil over their moral choices. Misty begins her investigation into Lottie's mysterious death. She learns disturbing facts that suggest the death was more complicated than initially thought.

All the released episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are now available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

