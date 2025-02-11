  • home icon
What time will Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

By Rohit Rajput
Modified Feb 11, 2025 16:04 GMT
A still from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Disney+)
A still from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Disney+)

The next three episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are set to premiere on February 12, 2025. Disney+ will be premiering episodes 6 to 8 titled Duel with the Devil, Scorpion Rising, and Tangled Web, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

Going into the next three episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans can expect to see many things. With the show finally entering into its second half, fans can certainly expect the drama to kick up as Lonnie Lincoln's story further sees him fall into a life of crime.

Not just that, but fans can expect to see superheroes from the wider Marvel Universe appear in the show as well.

Release timing for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 explored

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 will premiere on Disney+ at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. However, the show will premiere in different regions at a different time. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region.

DateTimeZone
Wednesday, February 12, 202512:00 amPacific Standard Time
Wednesday, February 12, 202503:00 amEastern Standard Time
Wednesday, February 12, 202508:00 amGreenwich Mean Time
Wednesday, February 12, 202501:30 pmIndian Standard Time
Wednesday, February 12, 202506:00 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time
Wednesday, February 12, 202509:00 amCentral European Time

Where to watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8?

Fans can tune in for episodes 6 to 8 of the Marvel Animation television series on Disney+ on February 12, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the streaming service.

If fans already have a subscription, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8?

As of now, there is no preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8. However, the titles of the episodes surely tease what's to come in the upcoming outings. Fans can certainly expect to see Charlie Cox return as Daredevil in the next batch of these episodes, as the character is confirmed to appear in the show.

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see more of Scorpion in the upcoming series as he is said to be a major villain in it as well and has already been teased in the prior episodes too.

Recap of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5

After Norman gets to know that Peter is Spider-Man, he proposes a partnership with him where the two would work together. However, Peter takes time to think about it, but when Norman helps him defeat two supervillains, he agrees to them working together. Norman then starts designing new suits for Peter, and after much trial and error, they land on the Future Foundation suit from the comics.

However, Peter accidentally reveals his identity to Harry Osborn, which leads to Norman making his son join their team as well. Harry then helps Peter while he is fighting the Unicorn and they realize that all the supervillains Spider-Man has fought till now have had their weapons made by the same person. That's when it's revealed that it was Doctor Octavius who has been working behind the scenes.

Lonnie Lincoln also gets major attention here. As his brother gets involved with the 1/10th gang, Lonnie decides to unwittingly enlist himself into it to earn his brother's freedom. This leads to him having to work for Big Donovan and being a gang member as well, but it ultimately affects his personal life as he has to keep bailing on school and football practice.

He is then called into a fight with the rival Scorpions gang, where he ends up saving Big Donovan from getting stabbed. This is what leads to him earning the nickname of Tombstone.

For further updates on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, stay tuned with us.

