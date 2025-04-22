What are the two major stories that were removed from The Pitt and when can fans see them? Explained

The first season of The Pitt stormed onto the scene with raw intensity, gritty realism, and a refreshing focus on the high-stakes world of emergency medicine. Set over just 15 hours in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, the show captured a surprising range of medical cases, from devastating overdoses to gun violence, while remaining grounded in the personal toll it takes on the staff.

Ad

But even with all that drama packed into 15 episodes, not everything the creators wanted to include made it to the screen. In an interview with TV Insider on April 14, 2025, R. Scott Gemmill, the creator of the series, shared that two big storylines were cut for time considerations: one about the weight loss medication Ozempic and another about immigration issues. Although viewers might be sad that these stories were cut, there is always hope that they will be included in upcoming seasons.

Ad

Trending

The Pitt : Two omitted storylines

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Max)

1. The Ozempic storyline

Ad

In a story that was meant to address the increasingly confused distinction between medical need and cosmetic want, a topic particularly topical in contemporary healthcare and social media environments, the writers wanted to explore the narrative of the popular diabetes medication Ozempic, which recently gained notoriety for being used off-label as a weight loss medication.

In the recent interview with TV Insider, R. Scott Gemmill highlighted,

"[There were] lots of stories that didn't make it [into Season 1]. A lot of patient stories where we just ran out of real estate, page count, and stuff like that. We didn't do an Ozempic story that we had talked about.''

Ad

While Ozempic is on everyone's lips, this would have had the potential storyline to provide an opportunity for The Pitt to speak out on pharmaceutical morals, body satisfaction, and economic inequality regarding access to healthcare. Even though the arc was ultimately deleted from season 1, there was a signal that it's still very much in the frame for season 2 or longer.

2. Immigration in the Emergency Room

Another episode that was talked about but not included in season 1 addressed the topic of immigration, specifically the plight of undocumented patients in need of medical treatment. It would have examined how trauma centers such as the one in The Pitt tend to become front-line battlefields for greater political and humanitarian causes. In the recent interview with TV Insider, R. Scott Gemmill shared,

Ad

''We didn't do some things about immigration, which we didn't get into. It's really about picking and choosing what we want to tell and what we think is going to have the most impact.''

This storyline could have added a profound layer to the show’s already nuanced portrayal of the healthcare system. By humanizing immigration through the lens of urgent medical care, The Pitt could continue building on its reputation as one of television’s most socially conscious dramas.

Ad

When can fans expect these stories?

Ad

The good news for viewers is that both of these plotlines are still very much in the works for future episodes. With The Pitt already picked up for a second season and filming in progress, there's a good chance one or both will be revisited soon.

Indeed, Gemmill explained that the show's long-term format means they can work through ideas and revisit them when they can be most effective. In the recent interview with TV Insider, R. Scott Gemmill said,

Ad

''So, there's lots of things for us to go back to, and some will make their way this year and will get put in and then get punted down the line. It's just the way that it is."

The Pitt has all the right ingredients to become a staple of medical television, not only for its realism but also for its ability to tackle tough social issues directly. So while season 1 may not have covered every story the writers came up with, it laid a powerful foundation.

Ad

And if early feedback is any indication, The Pitt is just getting started. Stay tuned for updates on season 2, and keep your eyes open; those missing stories might just be around the corner.

All episodes of The Pitt season 1 are now streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE