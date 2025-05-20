What is Untold: The Fall of Favre all about? Everything to know about the upcoming Netflix documentary

Untold: The Fall of Favre is a documentary film released on Netflix on May 20, 2025. It explores the downfall of one of the biggest American Football players, Brett Favre. The quarterback primarily played for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL during his career between 1992 and 2010.

However, after his retirement, he became entangled in many controversies of misconduct and the Mississippi welfare funds scandal. The documentary examines the allegations with interviews of the people related to him and the case. The official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"This eye-opening documentary delves into Brett Favre's controversial career, the dark side of sports stardom, and the scandals that marred his legacy."

Untold: The Fall of Favre is about American Football quarterback Brett Favre

Untold: The Fall of Favre is the latest addition to Netflix's popular documentary film series, which mostly unveils the lives of athletes and sportspeople.

The series began with 2021's Untold: Malice at the Palace, and has followed it with Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist about Manti Te'o, Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, to name a few.

Brett Favre is considered among the most celebrated players in the history of American Football, winning three consecutive Most Valuable Player awards between 1995 to 1997.

However, his alleged inappropriate behavior off-field was often highlighted, but didn't get enough coverage till the Mississippi welfare funds scandal of 2022.

Favre was one of the 38 defendants named in the civil lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, as per ESPN. The Department sought to recoup funds that were diverted to the rich and powerful, Favre being one of them.

Untold: The Fall of Favre also uncovers Brett Favre's misconduct with Jenn Sterger

Untold: The Fall of Favre also delves into Favre's alleged inappropriate behaviour with the New York Jets' Gameday host, Jenn Sterger, during the 2008 NFL season. Sterger appeared in the documentary to bring forward her part of the story.

She revealed that after declining Favre's request for her phone number, she began receiving inappropriate text messages from the quarterback. The texts were followed by voicemails and objectionable photographs.

Sterger is now an actress, writer, and comedian, and also hosts a podcast with Eddie Pence. She shared her experience of watching the documentary after the Netflix release during an episode released on May 21, 2025. She said:

"Watching it back this time, I had this weird epiphany, where I was like, I actually feel sorry for Brett Farve."

In 2010, the NFL launched an investigation into the matter, but the forensic analysis couldn't prove Favre's involvement, as reported by CBS. However, the footballer was fined $50,000 for his lack of cooperation with the investigation.

Director Rebecca Gitlitz shared with Tudum about what attracted her to telling this particular story. She said,

"This story about one of the greatest quarterbacks in history goes beyond touchdowns and epic wins and lifts the lid on how, when fame rises, sometimes accountability falls."

She continued:

"I’ve always been drawn to stories filled with nuance and complexity and when it comes to sports’ biggest stars, what’s on the other side of fame? The UNTOLD series has shown time and time again that they are willing to tell unfiltered stories no matter the depth."

