What is Will Reeve: Finding My Father all about? Everything to know

In Will Reeve: Finding My Father, Will Reeve takes viewers on a heartfelt and emotional journey, exploring the deep and complex bond between fathers and sons. As the son of legendary actor Christopher Reeve, known for his iconic role as Superman, Will embarks on a personal quest to rediscover his late father’s life.

In Will Reeve: Finding My Father, Will Reeve embarks on a journey from the Arctic to Mexico. This is the same journey his father, Christopher Reeve, featured in the 1995 documentary Wild: Gray Whales. However, after filming the journey, Christopher Reeve was tragically paralyzed due to an accident, and a few years later, in 2004, he passed away.

Will Reeve: Finding My Father is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC and will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Everything we know about Will Reeve: Finding My Father explored

Once again, Will Reeve, a correspondent for ABC News, will take viewers on a journey through his father's historic trip and many of his passions in the upcoming documentary Will Reeve: Finding My Father. Will will follow the same paths his father traveled 30 years ago during the historic journey he documented in In the Wild: Gray Whales with Christopher Reeve. Through this trip, Will will reconnect with his father and, by experiencing those moments himself, honor and remember him in a deeply personal way.

In Will Reeve: Finding My Father, Will says:

"I've always felt my father left something for me out there. Can I find it? To millions, he was Superman. I idolize and miss a different Christopher Reeve—my dad."

On this remarkable journey, Will will meet the same people his father met 30 years ago. He will ask them about their experiences and how it felt when they met Superman himself. Just like his father, Will will experience the gray whale migration and relive all the activities his father did 30 years ago, reconnecting with the past and honoring his father's legacy.

Through Will Reeve: Finding My Father, Will wants to show a side of his father's legacy that's different from Hollywood. As reported by ABC News, he says:

"The world knows my dad as Superman and a symbol of spinal cord injury awareness, a courageous figure fighting for others and himself. Many have also learned about him and our family in a recent documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. But there's still more to the story, still more to the man."

The purpose behind Will creating Will Reeve: Finding My Father is to bring his father's personal life, beyond his iconic Superman persona, to the world. Through this documentary, he will reconnect with his father once again and search for answers to some unanswered questions.

What is In the Wild: Gray Whales with Christopher Reeve all about? Explored

In the 1995 documentary In the Wild: Gray Whales, Christopher Reeve embarked on an exciting journey from the Arctic to Mexico, tracking the migration of the Gray Whales in the Pacific Ocean. During this journey, he enjoyed many of his favorite activities, such as flying a plane, scuba diving, and even touching a gray whale with his own hands, among other thrilling experiences.

Through this remarkable adventure, the beloved actor revealed a completely different side of his personal life, one that was far removed from the superhero persona that had made him famous. After filming the documentary, Christopher had a life-changing accident while horseback riding that left him paralyzed.

Will Reeve is set to take viewers on a deeply personal journey in Will Reeve: Finding My Father, premiering this Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10/9c exclusively on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.

