What did Zero Day star Robert De Niro say about his character's political stance? Details revealed

Zero Day is a political thriller now streaming on Netflix. Created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, the series stars Robert De Niro in his first major television role. De Niro plays former U.S. President George Mullen, who is brought back into the political sphere to investigate a devastating cyberattack.

Robert De Niro described his character, George Mullen, as a 'true bipartisan'. Mullen, he underlined, is driven by a dedication to truth and openness rather than party allegiance.

De Niro said his character chooses a direct approach to government and crisis management instead of playing political games. This side of Mullen's character sets him apart from other modern political professionals and helps him to be a respected leader.

The story of Zero Day is about a national emergency caused by a cybercrime that kills several people. The president then names George Mullen to lead the Zero Day Commission, a special investigation group whose job is to find the criminals.

As Mullen delves deeper, he faces internal conflicts, political maneuvering, and personal demons. The show questions the audience to consider the reality of power and government and questions the essence of truth in a time of pervasive conspiracy theories.

Robert De Niro on his character’s political stance

When Eric Newman asked De Niro about Mullen's political philosophy during an interview of Still Watching Netflix released on February 24, 2025, De Niro said:

“Talk a bit about that element of playing George.”

He replied,

“He was a respected president, and that's one of the reasons that Angela's character picked him. He was a prosecutor before, could be tough when he needed to.”

Mullen represents an era when politicians were respected across party lines. De Niro said he would "just tell it straight," refusing to spin the truth for political benefit or evade difficult questions.

Mullen's neutrality makes him appealing in a period when extreme partisanship rules political debate. De Niro claims that his character reflects a bipartisan attitude in which openness and truth take center stage.

Throughout the series, Mullen faces criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Some see him as too aggressive, while others believe he is not forceful enough.

De Niro explained that Mullen’s past as a prosecutor shaped his firm yet fair leadership style. He is respected but not universally liked, a reflection of the challenges faced by any leader who prioritizes principle over popularity.

The role of politics in Zero Day

Zero Day is rooted in political themes, yet it avoids taking a clear stance on partisan politics. The series explores the complexities of leadership in a world where misinformation spreads rapidly.

Mullen looks at a cyberattack that begs issues regarding government responsibility, power, and influence. Mullen, leading the Zero Day Commission, has to balance political pressure with his moral compass.

While Mullen's political past is important, De Niro noted the narrative does not center on party labels. Rather, it emphasizes the obligations of leadership and the moral conundrums accompanied with power.

The show explores the brittle character of democracy as well. Mullen's choices affect not only his legacy but also the national stability. De Niro said the show offers a commentary on the contemporary political environment, in which respect for truth is progressively rare.

One of honesty and directness, Mullen's leadership style contrasts sharply with the manipulation and dishonesty sometimes connected with political power.

Zero Day is currently streaming on Netflix.

