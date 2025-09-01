When is Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 releasing on Comedy Central? Details explored

Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head is an iconic animated comedy that first premiered in 1993 on MTV. The show has gone off the air and back on the air multiple times over the years, with a revival that began streaming on Paramount+ in 2022 and 2023. The series follows the misadventures of two dim-witted teenagers who create comedy and chaos through their love of heavy metal music and their fair share of bizarre adventures.The series was a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s and has ranked consistently well across Rotten Tomatoes, earning an overall 85% rating from fans on the site. At present, Comedy Central has officially announced that Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 will premiere on September 3, 2025.The show’s official first trailer showed the titular duo questioning how much it would cost to buy Metallica before hitting lead guitarist James Hetfield in the head.Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 release date on Comedy Central confirmed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs mentioned above, Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 will premiere on Comedy Central on September 3, 2025. The show was created by Mike Judge in 1993, and the upcoming season will mark the show's eleventh overall, but the third in its most recent revival format. The first two seasons of the revival premiered on Paramount+, and now Comedy Central has taken over for season 3.That announcement came in June 2024 after the second season debuted on Central, although it was available on Paramount+ as well. The revival film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, also aired on Comedy Central in July 2024, and the network will now air all three seasons going forward.The first trailer for season 3 showcased Beavis and Butt-Head's misadventures. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the titular duo returns sillier than ever and is set to embark on more comedic and chaotic misadventures.“The iconic animated duo Beavis and Butt-Head return and are sillier than ever as they embark on a mission to confound common sense and torment each other in a series of inane misadventures,” reads the synopsis.About Beavis and Butt-Head season 3A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/ComedyCentralAfrica)Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 follows the iconic animated duo who, along with their returning cast of characters, will make their Comedy Central debut in September 2025. The titular characters will continue their misadventures in Highland, Texas, with creator Mike Judge returning as the voice of both title characters.Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 will include several different iterations as per the trailer, including their teenage selves, middle-aged versions, and a smart alternate universe version as well. The first trailer for the series showcased Beavis and Butt-Head meeting Metallica, wondering how much it would take to buy them, and then nailing James Hetfield in the head with a gold bar.Their middle-aged versions, on the other hand, add more to the chaotic series as Beavis gets a brand new tattoo and then questions why they headbang so much after Beavis hurts his neck. Not only that, Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 will see the return of Beavis’ alter ego, Cornholio, as well.Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 is set to premiere on September 3, 2025, on Comedy Central.