When does The Pitt season 1 episode 6 come out? Release date revealed

The wait is almost over for fans who have been keeping up with The Pitt and eagerly awaiting the next episode. The Pitt season 1 episode 6, Hour 6: 12 PM – 1 PM, will air on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Max.

This episode will feature even more intense moments and serious medical emergencies for those following Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch and his team during their 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

With new episodes dropping each Thursday, The Pitt provides a weekly dose of real-time medical action that will have you hooked from start to finish.

The series portrays the intense and emotional lives of the emergency room team at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Episode 6 explores their challenges, highlighting the stress of being in the medical field, personal hardships, and the serious risks of working in healthcare.

When does the next episode of The Pitt come out?

The Pitt season 1 episode 6 will be available to stream on February 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET. If you’ve been following the show from the beginning, you know that the episodes are released weekly on Max.

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming episodes:

Episode Number & Episode Title Release Day and Date Release Time Episode 1: Hour 1: 7 AM – 8 AM Thursday, January 9, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 2: Hour 2: 8 AM – 9 AM Thursday, January 9, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 3: Hour 3: 9 AM – 10 AM Thursday, January 16, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 4: Hour 4: 10 AM – 11 AM Thursday, January 23, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 5: Hour 5: 11 AM – 12 PM Thursday, January 30, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 6: Hour 6: 12 PM – 1 PM Thursday, February 6, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 7: Hour 7: 1 PM – 2 PM Thursday, February 13, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 8: Hour 8: 2 PM – 3 PM Thursday, February 20, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 9: Hour 9: 3 PM – 4 PM Thursday, February 27, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 10: Hour 10: 4 PM – 5 PM Thursday, March 6, 2025 9 pm ET

Episode 11: Hour 11: 5 PM – 6 PM Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 12: Hour 12: 6 PM – 7 PM Thursday, March 20, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 13: Hour 13: 7 PM – 8 PM Thursday, March 27, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 14: Hour 14: 8 PM – 9 PM Thursday, April 3, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 15: Hour 15: 9 PM – 10 PM Thursday, April 10, 2025 9 pm ET

The expected plot of episode 6

The story of the series is based on the real experiences of healthcare workers. This intense story takes place in real-time during one 15-hour shift. Throughout the day, the staff deals with emotional and physical difficulties.

Dr. Robby is still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we see how his complicated relationships with his coworkers, including senior residents and new interns, unfold as they all work together in the hectic emergency room.

As episode 6 gets closer, the stress of the job is affecting everyone involved. Meanwhile, the relentless stream of patients brings new challenges and moral dilemmas.

In The Pitt episode 6, the intensity builds as Dr. Robby and his team handle various emergency cases. The tension is high, and emotions run deep as the shift progresses. With new interns coming into their own and senior residents stepping up, the stakes have never been higher. The clock is ticking, and with each passing minute, the lives of patients hang in the balance.

The episode gives viewers an inside look into the intricacies of the medical profession, as well as the emotional toll it takes on the individuals who work tirelessly in the ER.

The Pitt season 1 episode 5 recap

In episode 5, Dr. Robby’s son, Jake (played by Taj Speights), comes to see him at the hospital. The department welcomes Jake with open arms. Dr. Frank Langdon and Nurse Princess give him condoms, and Dana Evans hugs him like a mother. Dr. Robby tells Jake not to take drugs from people he doesn't know.

Dr. Robby and Dr. Heather Collins (played by Tracy Ifeachor) had a short romantic relationship. Collins feels some attraction towards them but is not interested in getting back together.

In a medical abortion situation, Dr. Collins is struggling with the problem of having to change medical records. Dr Robby steps in to do a third check and makes sure that Collins, a resident, stays out of the forgery.

Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell) accidentally pops a patient's blood blister, getting blood all over himself. Whitaker is surprised to find out that his actions saved the patient’s life, even though he ends up wearing mortuary scrubs.

The cast of the series

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinavitch

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins

Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan

Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay

Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa “Mel” King

Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos

Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi

The Pitt season 1 episode 6 is airing on February 6, 2025.

