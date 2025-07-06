When will Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 is the new BBC documentary series made in collaboration with PBS. The first episode will air on KPBS TV on July 8, 2025, at 10 pm and every week on Tuesday at the same time. Interested viewers can also stream it online through the PBS app or PBS.org.

This documentary looks at the lives of three famous artists, namely Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, and Raphael. The story is about these artists' struggle with their relationships, power struggles, and creative genius. From Florence to Rome, their art shines as a beacon of brilliance and defiance amidst the war and shifting alliances.

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 releases on July 8, 2025

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 offers a gripping look into art, ambition, and rivalry. The three-part series begins with episode 1 titled Rise, which is slated to air on July 8, and viewers witness Michelangelo and Leonardo clash for power and prestige.

Scheduled for July 15, episode 2 is titled Rivalry as it focuses on Raphael who shows up and makes the battle between the established masters even stronger. As political unrest and pressure from eminent people like the Pope grow in Florence, the competition gets tough and personal.

Episode 3 of Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 will air on July 22. Titled Redemption, the episode is about Michelangelo's spiritual and artistic growth during a time of religious change in Europe. As the worst part of his fight with Raphael approaches, he has to face his beliefs and legacy as the world around him falls apart.

The trailer gives a glimpse of artistic genius and danger

The official trailer for Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 is short but powerful. It opens with a declaration:

“I looked death in the face and survived.”

These words, spoken by Charles Dance as Michelangelo, set the tone for the emotional and intense journey ahead. His voice continues:

“I had not only surpassed every man of my time, I had even rivaled the Ancients. I am Michelangelo Buonarroti.”

There are visuals of Renaissance Italy—dimly lit churches, giant marble sculptures, bustling workshops, and raging battles. With the music and quick cuts, the trailer teases fans with moments of power struggles, glances of Raphael painting, Leonardo sketching, and the tension rising between them.

Where to watch?

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty Season 1 will be available to watch every Tuesday, starting July 8, 2025, at 10 pm on KPBS TV. For those who prefer streaming, the documentary can be viewed on PBS.org and the PBS App, which is accessible on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and more.

Fans can sign up for PBS Passport to get full access to all three episodes and other exclusive content. People who give $5 a month or $60 a year to their local PBS station can get this perk as a member benefit. A passport gives more streaming options, such as early releases, bonus content, and PBS classics that one can watch all at once.

Cast of the series

The cast of Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 features acclaimed actor Charles Dance, who portrays the older Michelangelo Buonarroti. Eddie Mann plays the younger Michelangelo.

Meanwhile, Jonny Glynn embodies the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, while Joshua Duffy plays the rising star Raphael, whose arrival intensifies the artistic competition. Sophie Okonedo serves as the series' narrator.

The supporting cast of the BBC series includes Laurent Winkler as Pope Julius II, Barnabás Réti as Ludovico Sforza, Károly Hajduk as the fiery Girolamo Savonarola, and Ferenc Pataki as the influential Lorenzo de' Medici.

Final thoughts

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty (Image via PBS)

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 is a visual and emotional journey through one of the most creative and violent eras in the Western world. With Charles Dance leading the cast and real words from Michelangelo’s letters, the series seemingly holds authenticity and drama in equal measure.

Even though there haven't been any major problems, some viewers may have concerns about how rivalries are portrayed and how historically accurate the show is. Still, the show distinguishes itself for its unique docu-drama format and commentary from modern artists.

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty season 1 will be available to stream on PBS.

