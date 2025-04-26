7 movies and shows about The Pope to watch

The pope is the bishop of Rome and the leader of the Catholic Church, with his jurisdiction deriving from being the successor of Saint Peter. He used to govern the Papal States, but today he governs the Vatican City.
The papacy has shaped Christianity, history, and politics, and the spirutal leader is an international figure concerned with ecumenism, human rights, and charity with considerable cultural impact.
Movies and TV shows about the head of the Vatican explore his unique role as both a spiritual and political leader. The history and impact of the papacy provide a foundation for engaging narratives. Here is a list of seven movies and shows to watch, including Conclave and The Shoes of the Fisherman.
Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.
The New Pope and 6 other movies and shows about The Pope to watch
1) The Young Pope (2016)
The Young Pope is a satirical TV show by Paolo Sorrentino and features Jude Law as Pope Pius XIII and Diane Keaton as Sister Mary. The show is co-produced by Wildside, Haut et Court TV, and Mediapro, and it takes a peek into the Vatican politics.
The series depicts Lenny Belardo, an American cardinal-elect a conclave standoff unexpectedly elected as Bishop of Rome. Pius XIII shakes up the Vatican by defying tradition, asserting his independence, and challenging the Church’s established authority figures.
His behavior infuriates the Church establishment, but his private, agonized battles invest his unorthodox papacy with significance.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+
2) The New Pope (2020)
The New Pope is a satirical drama written by and featuring Paolo Sorrentino, a follow-up to The Young Pope. The show tracks the Vatican in turmoil as Pius XIII goes into a coma, resulting in cult-like worship. In their quest to identify a successor, the Church chooses Sir John Brannox, a theologian who is ordained Pope John Paul III.
While he struggles with political attacks and corruption, the ghost of Pius XIII looms over the Vatican, propelling it toward an existential battle.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+
3) The Two Popes (2019)
The Two Popes is a 2019 biographical drama directed by Fernando Meirelles. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, the story takes place in Vatican City following the Vatican leaks scandal.
The movie shows Pope Benedict XVI attempting to get Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio to reconsider resigning as archbishop and exposing his own intention to resign as leader of the Catholic church.
Where to watch: Netflix
4) The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968)
The Shoes of the Fisherman is an American epic political movie released in 1968, directed by Michael Anderson based on Morris West's 1963 novel of Vatican and Cold War politics.
During the Cold War, Kiril Lakota, a former Siberian prisoner, is made a cardinal and is reluctantly elected head of the Vatican. As Pope Kiril, he faces global tensions, personal struggles, and secret negotiations, ultimately taking major steps toward world peace.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+
5) Conclave (2024)
Conclave is a 2024 political thriller directed by Edward Berger, written by Peter Straughan, adapted from Robert Harris's 2016 novel. Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini play the starring roles of the movie.
The plot tracks Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (played by Fiennes) through a papal conclave as he discovers secrets about the front-runners. When the sovereign pontiff passes away, the College of Cardinals convenes to choose his replacement, with four top contenders in the running for the papacy.
As tensions rise and scandals surface, Archbishop Lawrence uncovers secrets among the candidates. After an election, a revelation by the new pope leaves Lawrence facing unexpected consequences.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock
6) Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word is a 2018 documentary film directed, co-written, and produced by Wim Wenders. It explores the life and the work of Pope Francis, the 266th Pope and the head of the Vatican City State.
The Bishop of Rome is shown in the movie delivering his message of peace to the new world. During the course of the movie, he looks into the camera, seemingly addressing the viewer one-on-one and discussing different subjects.
The interview style keeps Wim Wenders in the background, highlighting the pontiff's direct words alongside documentary scenes of his visits to prisons, hospitals, and public sermons.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+
7) We Have A Pope (2011)
We Have a Pope (original title: Habemus Papam) is an Italian-French comedy-drama film. This 2011 project follows Cardinal Melville, who is unexpectedly elected head of the Vatican following the death of his predecessor.
Despite not wanting to and not being prepared, he is overwhelmed by the responsibility and has a panic attack, refusing to go out in public. His concerned cardinals convince a psychoanalyst to visit him in an effort to lead him out of his terrors.
As the world waits, Melville struggles with the pressure of his new role, leaving the cardinals and public uncertain about his future.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
These movies and shows give a close look at the spiritual leader's role, mixing faith, politics, and personal struggles.