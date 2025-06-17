7 shows to watch if you liked FUBAR

FUBAR has gained a strong fan base for its mix of comedy, action, and family drama. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the show follows a father and daughter who discover they’re both undercover CIA agents.

The series successfully balances dramatic fight sequences with raw family emotional releases, creating a thought-provoking and entertaining viewing experience.

For viewers who've binged through both seasons and are craving more series with similar genres, movies like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Chuck, and The Americans offer the same energy of spy comedies, action-filled entertainment, and family dynamics that make FUBAR so engaging.

Killing Eve, Spy, Covert Affairs, and four other shows to binge if you liked FUBAR

1) Mr. & Mrs. Smith

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Amazon Prime)

The series version of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith demonstrates the trope of married spies, which is a refreshing new portrayal. The series follows two individuals entering a marriage of convenience for an espionage agency, slowly developing real feelings while dealing with risky missions and life-threatening mysteries affecting their identities and lives.

This version follows two people who must work together and gradually build a complex relationship as they learn more about each other. It balances romance and intense action, making it a great pick for FUBAR fans who enjoy a mix of spy drama and personal connections.

The chemistry between the characters drives both the action and emotional depth, creating a viewing experience that's both deeply human and adrenaline-pumping, with eye-catching fight choreography and heartfelt elements.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Chuck

A still from the poster of the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The series follows Chuck Bartowski (portrayed by Zachary Levi), a computer repair consultant who accidentally downloads government secrets into his brain. This movie evolved the spy comedy genre by focusing on an unlikely protagonist who transforms from an ordinary geek to a popular spy agent.

The show accurately combines geeky elements with spy thriller sequences, creating a unique tone that's both humorous and genuinely suspenseful, filled with pop culture references and witty dialogue.

What makes Chuck appealing to FUBAR fans is its focus on how spying impacts personal life and relationships. The show explores hidden identities, loyalty, and the sacrifices of living a double life, just like the main themes in FUBAR.

Chuck is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) The Americans

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Americans offer a new perspective on tension and character development over five enthralling seasons for viewers looking for a more intense and dramatic take on the spy family dynamic.

The series follows two Soviet cover agents living as a married couple in Washington during the Cold War. They bring up their American children while conducting spy missions against the United States, creating continuous internal conflict between their parental obligations.

While more intense in tone than FUBAR, the show shares the main theme of family members hiding risky secrets, exploring the psychological effects of betrayal on relationships.

The exploration of how lies and deception affect family relationships creates compelling drama that mirrors FUBAR's emotional element, particularly how children are affected by their parents' double lives.

The series is available for viewers on Amazon Prime.

4) Killing Eve

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via youtube/@BBC Three)

The premise of this story follows a security officer, Eve Polastri (Portrayed by Sandra Oh), who gets obsessed with a psychopathic assassin, Villanelle (portrayed by Jodie Comer), while chasing her. This obsession leads to a risky cat-and-mouse chase game that unfolds different adventures in the lives of both women.

This series very intellectually combines psychological thriller elements with dark comedy and a gradual character arc. Much like FUBAR, it features main characters who are skilled in their missions but also struggle with relationship complexities and mental vulnerabilities.

The witty dialogues and world-building leading to the encounters of both leads keep the audience engaged.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Spy

A still image from the series (Image via Amazon Prime)

This British comedy show offers a subtle take on the spy genre while keeping the humour and emotional engagement. The story follows a single father who is trying to win back the respect and love of his immature nine-year-old son, Marcus.

In this pursuit, Tim quits his dull job, but life takes a turn when he is recruited as a trainee spy for an intelligence agency. Much like FUBAR, it reflects on how children can be affected by their parents' busy careers, though from a more comedic angle.

The series is available for viewers on Amazon Prime.

6) Covert Affairs

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Amazon Prime)

Covert Affairs encompasses a CIA officer's professional and personal growth while maintaining the action comedy balance FUBAR fans liked.

The story's premise follows Annie Walker (portrayed by Piper Perabo), a young CIA trainer promoted to field operational officer who must navigate complicated international missions while dealing with personal relationships and office drama.

The show does an excellent job of showing how cover work affects personal life, particularly romantic bonds.

Annie's journey from amateur operative to experienced agent resonates with the character development arcs in FUBAR, where characters must continue to adapt to changing circumstances while maintaining empathy.

The series is available on Amazon Prime Video for viewers.

7) Burn Notice

A poster of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This series follows Michael Westen (played by Jeffrey Donovan), a spy who gets blacklisted and stranded after being fired without explanation. With his resources gone, he becomes a freelance operative while trying to uncover who ruined his life and why.

He teams up with his ex-girlfriend Fiona, a former agent, and his friend Sam Axe, a former Navy SEAL.

Like FUBAR, it mixes action and personal drama to keep viewers hooked. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

These seven series share the key aspects that make FUBAR entertaining: comedy-action balance, character-driven storytelling, and family dynamics. Each offers a different narrative while maintaining the spirit that makes FUBAR binge-worthy.

