BitLife is a mobile life simulation game by Candywriter that gives you the chance to live out endless scenarios — from becoming a billionaire CEO to a famous musician or even a criminal mastermind. If you are a creative person, one of the various creative in-game career paths is becoming a choreographer. It is a unique job that lets you live out a life in the arts.

If you’re wondering how to pursue this dance-filled path, this article offers a detailed guide on how to become a choreographer in BitLife.

Guide to becoming a choreographer in BitLife

Becoming a choreographer in BitLife requires a combination of the right early-life choices, specific education paths, and persistence in pursuing related jobs. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Step 1: Start with a high appearance and health stat

High health and looks stats for becoming a choreographer in BitLife (Image via Candywriter)

While appearance isn’t critical for a choreography career, high health will help you maintain a long and successful career. If you’re aiming to boost your stats early:

Consider rerolling your character until your character’s health stat is 80% or higher.

Choose a country with a good education system, like the USA, Canada, or the UK.

Regularly visit the doctor and go on walks to maintain high health.

Step 2: Take acting or instrument lessons in childhood

The key to becoming a choreographer is developing a strong background in the performing arts. Follow these steps when your character is a child or teen:

Go to the Activities tab under your character’s profile.

Ask your parents to enroll you in acting or instrument lessons, which are available under Mind & Body.

If your parents refuse, age up and try again.

By taking regular performing arts lessons during childhood and teen years, you’ll build the skill set needed for a choreography career.

Step 3: Join the drama club at school

Once you reach middle school or high school, join extracurricular activities that match your interests in dance:

Join the Drama Club or any available club that highlights performance arts.

This helps build experience and increases your odds of being accepted into a performing arts-related university major later.

Step 4: Study a performing arts major at the university

Study Dance at the university in BitLife (Image via Candywriter)

After high school, apply to college and choose a major in performing arts that will help you become a choreographer in BitLife.

Dance, Theater, Performing Arts, or Music are ideal majors.

If “Dance” isn’t an option, opt for the next closest creative major and continue dance training in your spare time.

You can apply for scholarships or take out student loans to cover tuition if needed. There is also the option to ask your parents to pay the fees, but the chances of it working are low.

Step 5: Get a job as a dancer

After graduating, your first professional goal is to become a Dancer. Follow these steps to achieve this:

Go to the Jobs tab and search for the Dancer job under Full-Time positions.

If it doesn’t appear right away, age up or restart the game.

You may also need to work lower-level entertainment jobs first, like a backup dancer or performer, to gain experience.

Once you land the dancer job, stay consistent and work hard. Also, maintain your health, avoid crime, and go to the gym.

Step 6: Work your way up to choreographer

Work as a choreographer in BitLife (Image via Candywriter)

After a few years of experience as a dancer, the choreographer job will begin to appear more frequently in the job listings.

Look under the Jobs tab and search for the “Choreographer” position.

Apply, and you’ll typically need to pass an interview or meet certain experience requirements.

Note: Having high acting or athletic skills and experience in entertainment-related jobs increases your chances of getting hired.

Step 7: Stay in the role and build your reputation

Once hired as a choreographer, you must maintain a healthy life and work diligently for a long and successful career. To do so, do the following:

Focus on job performance, so work hard every year.

Keep your health and happiness high.

Avoid any legal troubles or risky behavior that could hurt your career.

Consider writing books, joining social media, or becoming a famous choreographer if fame-related options appear.

Becoming a choreographer in BitLife is a rewarding path for players who enjoy creative careers and long-term planning. From childhood dance classes to college performing arts majors and years of hard work as a dancer, your journey will be full of artistic expression and performance. Follow the steps above, and soon enough, you’ll be choreographing shows and living your best digital life on stage.

